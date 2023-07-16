July 16: Mets 2, Dodgers 1 (10 innings)

Dodgers pitching was stingy yet again, but the offense didn’t score in seven innings against Max Scherzer. The Mets finally scored a run off the Los Angeles bullpen, earning a walk-off winner in the 10th inning on Sunday afternoon at Citi Field in New York.
Jul 13, 2023, 5:09am PDT
Jul 13, 2023, 5:09am PDT
July 16
Dodgers bats absent in 2-1 loss to Mets
Dodgers go 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position
July 16
Rain moves Dodgers-Mets start time to 2:30 p.m. PT
Rain in New York has caused the start time for Dodgers vs. Mets to move from 1:40 p.m. ET/10:40 p.m. PT to 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT. It’s the second straight game in the series delayed by rain, and the fourth time in the last seven road games the Dodgers have been delayed by rain.
July 16
Dodgers on Deck: July 16 at Mets
Bobby Miller and the Dodgers take on the Mets on Sunday afternoon in the series finale at Citi Field in New York.
July 13
Dodgers vs. Mets series info
The Dodgers start a nine-game road trip with a weekend series against the Mets at Citi Field in New York, the second meeting this season between the two teams.