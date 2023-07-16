Dodgers on Deck: July 16 at Mets

The Dodgers and Mets finish off their weekend series on Sunday afternoon at Citi Field in New York. Only it will start a little later than originally planned.

The original start time of 10:40 p.m. PT was disrupted by more rain in New York. The Mets instead on Sunday morning moved the start time for the series finale to 2:10 p.m. PT.

Bobby Miller makes his ninth major league start in the series finale. After allowing two runs in 23 innings in his first four outings, the Dodgers rookie right-hander has allowed 20 runs in 21 innings over his last four starts.

The team has won the last three of those games, however, with Miller picking up the victory in each of his last two starts by lasting 5⅔ innings both times out on a pitching staff that craves any sort of length with regularity.

Max Scherzer has a 4.31 ERA in his 16 starts this season, his highest ERA in a dozen years, and in two July starts has allowed a total of nine runs in 11 innings, though he has struck out 16 in those games.

