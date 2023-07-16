Dodgers vs. Mets Game VI chat

The Mets moved the series finale start time twice to hopefully avoid any delays to the game once starts at now 5:30 p.m. EDT. The Dodgers will go the series sweep and an overall season series win over the Mets.

Max Scherzer will turn 39 later this month will try to salvage one game for the home team. Scherzer did not pitch well heading into the All-Star break, allowing 4 and 5 runs at Arizona and San Diego.

Scherzer did face the Dodgers last April at Dodger Stadium but is outing was shortened because Scherzer was ejected for foreign substance usage.

Bobby Miller will make his fourth start on the road and his ninth start overall. Since his first four solid if not very good starts, his last four have not had the same effectiveness. The Dodgers will hope the Mets hitters will do their part to get Miller back on the beam.

Game info