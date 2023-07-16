Dodgers bats absent in 2-1 loss to Mets

The Mets doubled their run output on Sunday and it was enough for a 2-1 walk-off win in ten innings over the Dodgers at Citi Field. Pinch-hitter Luis Guillorme singled to drive in Brett Baty from second to end the Dodgers winning-streak at six games.

Dodger pitching continued to shine in this game as the Mets would only score one run on a fielder’s choice against Bobby Miller. Miller pitched 4⅔ innings and besides that one run, he gave up only 3 hits and a walk. Miller struck out five and had he cleanly fielded Brandon Nimmo’s comebacker, he might have escaped without allowing a run.

Max Scherzer was the star of the game, he was very good in his seven-inning scoreless start. The Dodgers could only collect one opposite-field single from Jason Heyward and three walks off of Scherzer while striking out six.

The Mets took their one-run lead to the eighth inning and the bottom of the Dodgers lineup did the job. Mets reliever Trevor Gott walked James Outman and then Miguel Rojas dropped a single into right field.

Will Smith pinch-hit for Austin Barnes and his fly ball moved Outman to third. Mookie Betts then singled home Outman to tie the game.

However after this one small outburst, the Dodger bats quieted down again.

The Dodgers could not another key hit from that point of the game, in the game, besides Betts getting the run-scoring single, the Dodgers went-0-for-10 in their other runners-in-scoring position opportunities.

The Dodgers will leave New York with a 1½ game lead over the second place Giants and they have won 14 out of their last 20 games. But the next four opponents, the Baltimore Orioles, Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds are playing very well too so they’ll need to be able to get both consistent offense and pitching to stay on top of the West.

Another injury?

Jason Heyward was thrown out trying to stretch his single to a hustle double. And, that attempt may cost more than that one out. Heyward had to leave the game with neck soreness.

#Dodgers Jason Heyward exited the game with neck soreness. — Kirsten Watson (@kirsten_watson) July 16, 2023

After the game, the Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya was able to report an update from manager Dave Roberts.

Dave Roberts said Jason Heyward got a stinger. Passed early concussion testing. Roberts said he is day to day. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 17, 2023

Sunday particulars

WP — David Robertson (4-2): 2 IP, 1 hit, 1 strikeout

LP — Nick Robertson (0-1): 1 hit, 1 run (unearned)

Up next

The Dodgers will travel to Baltimore to begin a three-game series at Camden Yards on Monday. This will be their fourth visit to that ballpark and their first since 2019.

A pair of rookies will start the series, Emmet Sheehan for the Dodgers and Grayson Rodriguez will make his return to Baltimore after a stint at Norfolk.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. PDT and the game will be televised on SportsNet LA and MLB Network (out-of-market only).

