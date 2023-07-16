Dodgers on Deck: July 17 at Orioles

The Dodgers series opener against the Orioles on Monday night is a battle of rookie right-handers at Camden Yards.

Emmet Sheehan and Grayson Rodriguez were born one day apart in 1999, with the Dodgers right-hander the older of the two pitchers. On Monday in Baltimore, Sheehan is making his fifth major league start, while Rodriguez is making his 11th start.

The Dodgers come to town after taking two of three against the Mets in New York, with Sunday’s loss snapping a season-high-tying six-game win streak. The Dodgers have won 14 of their last 20 games.

Los Angeles is 13-9 in interleague games this season, including 4-4 on the road. The Dodgers swept the Angels in two games in Anaheim, but dropped two of three to the Rays in St. Petersburg and to the Royals in Kansas City.

Game info