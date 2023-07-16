Dodgers notes: Miguel Vargas, Jake Marisnick, trade deadline needs

The Dodgers had high faith in Miguel Vargas’ capability of being the starting second baseman for the team to start the season. After a mediocre first two months at the plate for the 23-year-old, Vargas slumped in June and the first half of July, leading to his demotion ahead of the second half of the season.

While Vargas’ slashline is uninspiring through 81 games (.195/.305/.367, 80 OPS+ in 304 PA), manager Dave Roberts has expressed optimism in the rookie, as he believes that this is the proper decision to improve Vargas’ hitting development. Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register writes about Roberts’ thoughts on the decision to demote Vargas, while also noting that the hand injury he suffered in spring training is a probable factor in his lack of production:

“‘I wanted to assure him that we didn’t lose any faith in him. I thought this was the right thing for him and his development. I think the injury to his right thumb and then trying to find his swing didn’t help the situation. Then you start scuffling and you’re not getting hits when you hit the ball hard. It sped up on him.’”

It remains unclear as to when the Dodgers will promote Vargas again, however the offensive production at second base will receive an automatic boost with Mookie Betts and the recently activated Chris Taylor receiving the majority of playing time.

