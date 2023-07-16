Dodgers-Mets series finale start time moved with more rain in New York

For the second straight day, rain in New York has disrupted the schedule for the Dodgers and Mets. One day after the start of their game was delayed 46 minutes by rain, another wet Sunday in and around Citi Field was moved from a 10:40 p.m. PT start time to 2:10 p.m. PT.

Today’s game has been moved to 5:10 p.m. due to weather. Gates will open at 3:10 p.m. and parking lots will open at 2:10 p.m.



All tickets for the originally scheduled 1:40 p.m. start will be good for the 5:10 p.m. game this evening. — New York Mets (@Mets) July 16, 2023

The announcement was made by the Mets just under four hours before Sunday’s game was originally scheduled to start.

I’m also struck by the phrase “All tickets for the originally scheduled 1:40 p.m. start will be good for the 5:10 p.m. game this evening.”

Oh really? The tickets for today’s game will be accepted to get into today’s game? How magnanimous of the Mets for such a gesture! The inclusion of such obviousness smacks of legalese or stupidity, or some combination of both.

Sunday’s move is the fourth time in the Dodgers’ last seven road games that the start time was disrupted by inclement weather. It’s such a foreign concept for those of us in Southern California, whose idea of weather has little to do with precipitation but rather if the temperature is hot or not, like the early prototype for Facebook.

The last time a game at Dodger Stadium was rained out was all the way back on April 17, 2000. The Dodgers have played 1,855 home games in Los Angeles since then without a rainout, by far the major league record.

Once the Dodgers and Mets do get underway, whether it’s at 2:10 p.m. PT or some time after, Bobby Miller will be on the mound for Los Angeles against old friend Max Scherzer for New York.