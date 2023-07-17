Dodgers Week 16: Mookie Betts on fire, pitchers on a roll

The All-Star break gave the taxed Dodgers pitching staff five days of rest, and they allowed only three runs in three games over the weekend to the Mets. It was nearly good enough for a sweep in New York, but Los Angeles will settle for its sixth series win in the last seven.

Dodgers relievers only allowed one run in 11⅓ innings, and it was unearned, in the 10th inning on Sunday that gave New York a walk-off winner to prevent an LA sweep.

While the pitching was encouraging, the Dodgers will need that to continue, since Clayton Kershaw isn’t expected to rejoin the rotation until early August.

Two wins in three games has the Dodgers in first place in the National League West, a game and a half up on San Francisco.

Batter of the week

Mookie Betts didn’t do so well in the Home Run Derby, but he wasn’t expected to. Once the schedule resumed, he was back on top of his game, reaching base nine times in three games against the Mets. That included four hits on Saturday and driving home the tying run in the eighth inning on Sunday.

“I gained some weight in the offseason, and throughout the season I’m actually trying to get stronger and stronger and stronger, so I can be the best player I can be,” Betts told Ken Rosenthal on the Fox Saturday game broadcast after reaching base all five trips to the plate.

Betts also explained to reporters in New York how he’s locked in at the plate right now. Dave Roberts took it a step further, per Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register: “I think he’s trying to win the MVP. You kind of creep back into things. Superstar players are motivated by certain things, and I think he’s put himself in that conversation. That carrot is out there now.”

Pitcher of the week

Julio Urías in his last two starts looked very much like the pitcher selected this year for his first opening day start. On Friday he kept the Mets off balance all night. After a leadoff double off the top of the right field wall to open the game, Urías did not allow another hit in his six scoreless innings, striking out seven.

Week 16 results

2-1 record

12 runs scored (4.00 per game)

3 runs allowed (1.00 per game)

.927 pythagorean win percentage

Year to date

53-39 record

506 runs scored (5.50 per game)

421 runs allowed (4.58 per game)

.583 pythagorean win percentage (54-38)

Miscellany

All-Star Game fun facts: With four Dodgers position players in the midsummer classic in Seattle, including three starting for the first time since 1980, there were plenty of opportunities for Los Angeles hitters. J.D. Martinez started at designated hitter and singled and doubled in his two at-bats. He was the first Dodger with two hits in the All-Star Game since Mike Piazza in 1996, and the first to score a run since Dee Gordon in 2014.

Freddie Freeman and Will Smith each walked in the All-Star Game, giving the Dodgers three players reaching base for the first time since Steve Garvey (double), Dusty Baker (single), and Davey Lopes (walk) in 1981 in Cleveland. After Smith walked against old friend Kenley Jansen, the Dodgers catcher stole second base, just the fifth Dodger to steal a base in an All-Star Game, along with Maury Wills (1962), Steve Sax (1983, 1986), Shawn Green (2002), and Orlando Hudson (2009).

Transactions

Sunday, July 8: Miguel Vargas was optioned, as foretold, as was Bryan Hudson. Yency Almonte was activated off paternity leave after the birth of his son.

Wednesday: Right-hander Tyson Miller was acquired from the Brewers for cash, and Daniel Hudson was moved to the 60-day injured list.

Friday: Chris Taylor was activated off the IL after missing three weeks with right knee soreness.

Friday: Outfielder Jake Marisnick was signed to a major league deal, Jonny DeLuca was optioned, and Shelby Miller was moved to the 60-day IL.

Game results

Week 16 batting Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB SO PA BA OBP SLG OPS Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB SO PA BA OBP SLG OPS Betts 13 2 7 0 1 3 0 2 1 15 0.538 0.600 0.769 1.369 Outman 6 3 2 1 0 0 0 4 2 10 0.333 0.600 0.500 1.100 Martinez 13 1 4 0 1 2 0 1 5 14 0.308 0.357 0.538 0.896 Freeman 10 0 1 1 0 2 0 4 5 14 0.100 0.357 0.200 0.557 Heyward 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 7 0.167 0.286 0.167 0.452 Rojas 11 1 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 12 0.182 0.250 0.182 0.432 Muncy 11 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 5 14 0.091 0.286 0.091 0.377 Smith 11 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 4 12 0.091 0.167 0.182 0.348 Peralta 13 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 2 13 0.077 0.077 0.077 0.154 Starters 94 12 20 3 2 11 0 16 27 111 0.213 0.333 0.309 0.642 Taylor 4 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.500 0.500 0.750 1.250 Marisnick 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.000 0.250 0.000 0.250 Barnes 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 Bench 9 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.222 0.300 0.333 0.633 Offense 103 12 22 4 2 11 0 16 29 121 0.214 0.331 0.311 0.641

Week 16 pitching Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP Urías 1 1-0 6.0 1 0 0 1 7 0.00 0.333 Gonsolin 1 0-0 5.0 2 1 1 1 3 1.80 0.600 Miller 1 0-0 4.7 3 1 1 1 5 1.93 0.857 Starters 3 1-0 15.7 6 2 2 3 15 1.15 0.574 Vesia 2 0-0 2.0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 0.000 Brasier 2 0-0 2.0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 0.000 Phillips 2 0-0 2.0 1 0 0 0 2 0.00 0.500 Ferguson 2 0-0 2.0 1 0 0 1 3 0.00 1.000 Graterol 2 1-0 1.3 0 0 0 1 0 0.00 0.750 Bickford 1 0-0 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0.00 1.000 Almonte 1 0-0 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 0.000 Robertson 1 0-1 0.0 1 1 0 0 0 ----- ----- Bullpen 13 1-1 11.3 4 1 0 2 11 0.00 0.529 Totals 16 2-1 27.0 10 3 2 5 26 0.67 0.556

Up next

The long road trip continues, with the Dodgers running the Chris Davis gauntlet through Baltimore and Texas. The Dodgers face all right-handed starting pitchers against the Orioles, though two lefties seem likely for next weekend against the Rangers, with old friend Andrew Heaney and Martín Pérez lined up.