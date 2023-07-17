Dodgers minors: Miguel Vargas, Luis Rodriguez, Devin Mann

Dodgers minor league affiliates won two of four games on Sunday, including one crazy comeback.

Player of the day

Rancho Cucamonga center fielder Luis Rodriguez had three run-scoring hits, in the middle of the Quakes’ frantic comeback effort on Sunday. Rodriguez had an RBI double in the second inning, then RBI singles in the sixth and ninth innings.

It capped off a stellar weekend series for the 20-year-old Rodriguez, with 11 hits in 16 at-bats and seven RBI in three games against Modesto. Rodriguez is on a nine-game hitting streak, hitting .447/.526/.553 during that stretch.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

A single by Miguel Vargas in the drove home the first run in a two-run first inning, and Oklahoma City never trailed in a win over the Sacramento River Cats (Giants). Vargas in his third game since getting optioned to Triple-A reached base all five times for Oklahoma City, with a single and four walks.

Matt Andriese allowed two runs in five innings to earn the win.

Ryan Ward doubled, singled, and drove in three runs, and stole a base. Drew Avans singled twice, stole a base, and scored two runs from the leadoff spot.

Doubles have been the calling card for Devin Mann this season, with his 32 two-baggers the most in all of the minors. But the infielder also leads Oklahoma City in home runs this season. His 14th homer of the season came with some assistance from Sacramento center fielder Bryce Johnson and the umpiring crew, it seems.

We're still not sure if this is an error or a home run, but a run is a run. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HKRHr15K64 — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) July 16, 2023

Justin Hagenman struck out three in two scoreless innings of relief.

Gus Varland worked around a leadoff walk to pitch a scoreless ninth inning, and earned his first save of the season.

Double-A Tulsa

A three-run fifth lost the lead, and the Drillers couldn’t quite catch up in a loss to the Midland RockHounds (A’s).

River Ryan kept Midland off the board through four innings, but started the fifth with two singles surrounding a walk to score two runs, tying the game. Then he allowed a solo home run, and left trailing 3-2 after five innings.

Imanol Vargas and Kody Hoese each hit a solo home run for Tulsa. Yusniel Díaz had two hits and stole his first base of the season.

Eddys Leonard was hit by a pitch, extending his streak to 17 straight games reaching base.

Ricky Vanasco pitched a scoreless inning of relief, with one strikeout.

High-A Great Lakes

Down 10-1 in the sixth inning, the Loons rallied but fell a run short in a loss to the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres).

Third baseman Luis Yanel Diaz homered, doubled, walked, and drove in three runs. Griffin Lockwood-Powell homered, walked twice, and scored twice. Damon Keith reached base four times with a double, single, and two walks.

Yon Castro allowed a two-run home run in a three-run third inning, which had to feel weird for the Loons right-hander since those were his first runs allowed in two months. There was an injured list stint in there, but Castro had for consecutive scoreless starts before Sunday, with his scoreless streak reaching 16⅓ innings.

Lucas Wepf entered in a one-out, two-on situation in the seventh and induced an inning-ending double play, then struck out two in a perfect eighth inning. Since getting promoted to High-A, the 23-year-old right-hander has allowed one run in 5⅓ innings and struck out a third of his batters faced.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The middle innings were death on Quakes pitching, but Rancho Cucamonga rallied from down 10-2 in the sixth to stun the Modesto Nuts (Mariners). The Quakes scored four in the ninth to complete the comeback, with Dayton Dooney singling home the game-winner.

DAYTON DOONEY WITH A WALK OFF SINGLE! QUAKES WIN 11-10! pic.twitter.com/i5BLE3xqhV — Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (@RCQuakes) July 17, 2023

Jorge Puerta had four hits, including a double. Rayne Doncon double, singled, walked twice, and scored three runs.

Starter Christian Romero allowed two-run home runs in both the third and fourth innings, taking the loss with three strikeouts and two walks in his 3⅔ innings. Four runs allowed matched the 20-year-old right-hander’s total in his previous nine appearances over 26⅔ innings.

Sunday scores

The week ahead