Dodgers vs. Orioles series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers continue their road trip in Baltimore with three games against the now-contending Orioles at Camden Yards.

Baltimore has the second-best record in the American League (57-35) and third-best record in the majors with an incredible collection of young talent like catcher Adley Rutschman, third baseman Gunnar Henderson, and more.

The last time the Dodgers and Orioles played was in 2019, when Los Angeles clinched the National League West in Baltimore in the first game of the series on September 10, in the Dodgers’ 146th game of the season.

For the second straight series, the Dodgers will face three right-handed starting pitchers.

The only question now is whether any of the games in Baltimore will be affected by rain. The Dodgers have had four of their last seven road games delayed by rain in three different cities — once each in Kansas City and Denver, and the final two games in New York.

Dodgers vs. Orioles schedule

Monday, 4:05 p.m. PT

Emmet Sheehan vs. Grayson Rodriguez

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

Tuesday, 4:05 p.m.

Michael Grove vs. Tyler Wells

SportsNet LA, TBS (out of market)

Wednesday, 10:05 a.m.

Julio Urías vs. Dean Kremer

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)