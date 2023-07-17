Dodgers notes: Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner, John Ely, Tayler Scott

We’re starting the week off with a tour of old friends, a look at a handful of former Dodgers around baseball.

Cody Bellinger came out of the All-Star break refreshed, hitting two home runs Friday against the Red Sox, then belting a grand slam on Saturday. Bellinger on the season is hitting .301/.358/.524 with a 135 wRC+, including a whopping .444/.480/.822 in July.

“It’s awesome to see Belli back to that MVP Belli,” Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman told the Associated Press. “He’s someone who changes an entire lineup. With one swing, he can change a game. Seeing him locked in is incredible.”

Justin Turner, who played second base on Friday for the Red Sox in his first start at the position since September 6, 2015, talked to Chris Cotillo at MassLive about his transition to Boston after nearly a decade with the Dodgers.

“I’m from L.A., I played in L.A. for nine years, (so I thought) it might suck to go somewhere else,” Turner told Cotillo. “Always, L.A.’s my home. I’m from there. I’ll always love L.A. But it hasn’t sucked at all. I think Kourt and I have learned that it doesn’t matter where we are. We’re gonna be OK.”

Old friend John Ely, who pitched for the Dodgers from 2010-12, was inducted into the Albuquerque Isotopes Hall of Fame on Saturday, a recognition for the right-hander’s three years pitching for the then-Dodgers Triple-A affiliate. Ely is now a pitching coach for the White Sox High-A affiliate in Winston-Salem.

Ely caught up with Geoff Grammer of the Albuquerque Journal, and noted he still has his dog — named Stevie Wonder — that was around for his time with the Isotopes: “He’s spoiled as hell and he’s happier than a pig in (expletive), for lack of a better term. I’m sorry. You probably can’t use that.”

Congratulations to Gary Herron and John Ely on their inductions into the Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame!



They both have done a tremendous amount for baseball in our community and helped make this a better place! pic.twitter.com/0KfUBTkTk4 — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) July 16, 2023

Tayler Scott was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Sunday. The right-hander allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits in 3⅔ innings for Boston, with more walks (four) than strikeouts (two). Scott allowed six runs on six hits in six games for the Dodgers this season before he was designated for assignment by LA then traded to Boston on June 22.