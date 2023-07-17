July 17: Dodgers 6, Orioles 4

Chris Taylor hit a grand slam to give the Dodgers the lead, then three of the final four innings were covered by Yency Almonte, Alex Vesia, and Ryan Brasier, all hot of late after terrible starts to their season. Los Angeles has won 15 of its last 21 games after beating the Orioles on Monday night at Camden Yards in Baltimore.
Jul 16, 2023, 6:12pm PDT
July 17
Chris Taylor’s slam one of many Dodgers turnarounds
July 17
Dodgers vs. Orioles Game I chat
The Dodgers battle the Orioles on Monday night in Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, the opener of a three-game interleague series.
July 17
Jason Heyward back in lineup after neck ‘stinger’
Jason Heyward is back in the Dodgers lineup Monday after leaving Sunday’s game with a neck stinger. Also, Mookie Betts starts at second base, his 13th infield start in the last 17 games.
July 17
Dodgers vs. Orioles series info
July 16
Dodgers on Deck: July 17 at Orioles
