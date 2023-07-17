 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Baltimore Orioles

July 17: Dodgers 6, Orioles 4

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Chris Taylor hit a grand slam to give the Dodgers the lead, then three of the final four innings were covered by Yency Almonte, Alex Vesia, and Ryan Brasier, all hot of late after terrible starts to their season. Los Angeles has won 15 of its last 21 games after beating the Orioles on Monday night at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

Jul 16, 2023, 6:12pm PDT