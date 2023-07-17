Dodgers on Deck: July 18 at Orioles

Michael Grove is on the mound for the Dodgers in the middle game of a three-game series against the Orioles in Baltimore.

He’s coming off a career-high six innings in a bulk role on July 8 against the Angels. He allowed four runs in a game that was already well in hand for the Dodgers.

Former Cal State San Bernardino pitcher Tyler Wells leads the majors with a 0.927 WHIP this season, and starts the middle game of the series for the Orioles.

Tuesday’s game will be televised locally by SportsNet LA. TBS will also broadcast the game nationally, with Don Orsillo and Jeff Francoeur on the call, but that broadcast won’t be available in Los Angeles.

Game info