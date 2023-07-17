 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona Fall League 2023 schedule

Play begins on Friday, October 2

By Eric Stephen
Peoria Javelinas v Glendale Desert Dogs
Emmet Sheehan #48 of the Glendale Desert Dogs throws a pitch during a game against the Peoria Javelinas at Camelback Ranch on November 1, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
The Arizona Fall League will begin this year on Monday, October 2, the annual convergence of prospects in the desert, playing games for six weeks in a six-team league.

Rosters aren’t announced yet, but Dodgers prospects will play for the Glendale Desert Dogs, which plays its home games at Camelback Ranch. The Desert Dogs are comprised of prospects from the Dodgers, White Sox, Brewers, Reds, and Twins.

Last year, Emmet Sheehan, Andy Pages, Jorbit Vivas, and Jose Ramos were among the Dodgers contingent in the Arizona Fall League. Sheehan is one of five Desert Dogs last season to make his major league debut this year.

The Arizona Fall League will hold a Home Run Derby at Sloan Park in Mesa on Friday, November 3, with the Fall Stars Game in the same park one night later.

The second- and third-place teams will meet in a play-in semifinal game on Friday, November 10 at Camelback Ranch. The winner of that game will face the first-place team in the championship game at Scottsdale Stadium on November 11.

The regular season schedule is 30 games, running from October 2 to November 9.

Glendale Desert Dogs 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Time (PT)
Mon, Oct 2 at Salt River 5:30 p.m.
Tue, Oct 3 at Scottsdale 5:30 p.m.
Wed, Oct 4 Surprise 5:30 p.m.
Thu, Oct 5 Scottsdale 5:30 p.m.
Fri, Oct 6 Peoria 5:30 p.m.
Sat, Oct 7 Surprise 5:30 p.m.
Sun, Oct 8 OFF
Mon, Oct 9 at Mesa 5:30 p.m.
Tue, Oct 10 Peoria 5:30 p.m.
Wed, Oct 11 at Surprise 1:30 p.m.
Thu, Oct 12 Scottsdale 5:30 p.m.
Fri, Oct 13 at Scottsdale 1:30 p.m.
Sat, Oct 14 "at" Salt River* 5:30 p.m.
Sun, Oct 15 OFF
Mon, Oct 16 Peoria 5:30 p.m.
Tue, Oct 17 at Peoria 1:30 p.m.
Wed, Oct 18 at Mesa 1:30 p.m.
Thu, Oct 19 at Salt River 5:30 p.m.
Fri, Oct 20 Mesa 5:30 p.m.
Sat, Oct 21 at Mesa 5:30 p.m.
Sun, Oct 22 OFF
Mon, Oct 23 Scottsdale 5:30 p.m.
Tue, Oct 24 OFF
Wed, Oct 25 Salt River 5:30 p.m.
Thu, Oct 26 Mesa 5:30 p.m.
Fri, Oct 27 Mesa 5:30 p.m.
Sat, Oct 28 Salt River 2:30 p.m.
Sun, Oct 29 OFF
Mon, Oct 30 Salt River 5:30 p.m.
Tue, Oct 31 OFF
Wed, Nov 1 at Surprise 5:30 p.m.
Thu, Nov 2 Peoria 5:30 p.m.
Fri, Nov 3 HR Derby (Mesa) 5:30 p.m.
Sat, Nov 4 Fall Stars Game (Mesa) 5 p.m.
Sun, Nov 5 OFF
Mon, Nov 6 at Scottsdale 6:30 p.m.
Tue, Nov 7 Surprise 6:30 p.m.
Wed, Nov 8 at Peoria 2:30 p.m.
Thu, Nov 9 at Surprise 6:30 p.m.
Fri, Nov 10 Semifinals (Camelback Ranch) 6:30 p.m.
Sat, Nov 11 Championship (Scottsdale) 6 p.m.
*at Goodyear Ballpark, part of a tripleheader of AFL games on October 14

