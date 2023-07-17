Arizona Fall League 2023 schedule

The Arizona Fall League will begin this year on Monday, October 2, the annual convergence of prospects in the desert, playing games for six weeks in a six-team league.

Rosters aren’t announced yet, but Dodgers prospects will play for the Glendale Desert Dogs, which plays its home games at Camelback Ranch. The Desert Dogs are comprised of prospects from the Dodgers, White Sox, Brewers, Reds, and Twins.

Last year, Emmet Sheehan, Andy Pages, Jorbit Vivas, and Jose Ramos were among the Dodgers contingent in the Arizona Fall League. Sheehan is one of five Desert Dogs last season to make his major league debut this year.

The Arizona Fall League will hold a Home Run Derby at Sloan Park in Mesa on Friday, November 3, with the Fall Stars Game in the same park one night later.

The second- and third-place teams will meet in a play-in semifinal game on Friday, November 10 at Camelback Ranch. The winner of that game will face the first-place team in the championship game at Scottsdale Stadium on November 11.

The regular season schedule is 30 games, running from October 2 to November 9.