Dodgers notes: Jason Heyward back after neck ‘stinger,’ Mookie Betts is an infielder now

Jason Heyward is starting in right field for the Dodgers on Monday against the Orioles in the opener of a three-game series at Camden yards in Baltimore, one day after leaving Sunday’s game with neck soreness.

Heyward tried to stretch a single into a double in the second inning against Mets right-hander Max Scherzer, but was thrown out at second base by Brett Baty, who recovered the ball in foul territory down the left field line.

While sliding into the bag, his neck collided awkwardly with second baseman Jeff McNeil, and Heyward laid on the ground for several minutes before remaining in the game, albeit briefly. Heyward played one more inning in right field before coming out in favor of Jake Marisnick.

After the game, manager Dave Roberts called Heyward’s injury a “stinger.” From Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register:

Roberts said Heyward was checked for a concussion and passed the protocol. He will be re-evaluated Monday. “It was kind of like a stinger,” Roberts said. “I think in 2021, he had a little concussion scare. So that’s why we are sensitive to that. I think the neck started to stiffen up a little bit. I think right now it’s day to day.”

Heyward bats seventh on Monday in Baltimore, playing right field.

That leaves second base for Mookie Betts, who with Miguel Vargas optioned to Oklahoma City is now the Dodgers’ main option in the infield against right-handed pitching, which the Dodgers will face in all three games against the Orioles.

Monday is Betts’ eighth start in the infield in the last nine games, with seven of those starts coming at second base. Dating back to June 25, Betts will have started in the infield 13 times (ten at second, three at shortstop) in the last 17 games.

Chris Taylor mans shortstop on Monday, his first start since returning from the injured list on Friday. Taylor’s pinch-hit double in the ninth inning Sunday was one of only four Dodgers hits in the series finale in New York.