Los Angeles Dodgers v Baltimore Orioles

July 18: Dodgers 10, Orioles 3

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
Jason Heyward hit a three-run home run, Will Smith had four hits, and Freddie Freeman reached base five times in the Dodgers’ blowout win over the Orioles on Tuesday night at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

Jun 23, 2023, 5:03am PDT