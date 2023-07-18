July 18: Dodgers 10, Orioles 3

Jason Heyward hit a three-run home run, Will Smith had four hits, and Freddie Freeman reached base five times in the Dodgers’ blowout win over the Orioles on Tuesday night at Camden Yards in Baltimore.
Filed under:
- Stream
5 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jun 23, 2023, 5:03am PDT
Jun 23, 2023, 5:03am PDT
-
July 18
Dodgers blow out Orioles, win 8th in last 9 games
Jason Heyward got things going early with a three-run shot in the second, and from there on, the Dodges played this one in cruise control. A 10-3 victory ensures a 2-0 start to this challenging road trip.
-
July 18
Dodgers vs. Orioles Game II chat
The Dodgers face the Orioles on Tuesday night in Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore.
-
July 18
Dodgers vs. Orioles series info
The Dodgers play three games against the Orioles at Camden Yards in Baltimore, the first meeting between the two teams since 2019.
-
July 17
Dodgers on Deck: July 18 at Orioles
Michael Grove and the Dodgers take on the Orioles on Tuesday night at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore.
-
June 23
Dodgers-Orioles on July 18 added to TBS schedule
The game between the Dodgers and Orioles in Baltimore on July 18 will be televised nationally by TBS.