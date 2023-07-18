Dodgers on Deck: July 19 at Orioles

Julio Urías is on the mound as the Dodgers finish off a series against the Orioles on Wednesday afternoon in Baltimore (morning in Los Angeles), looking to continue his strong run of starts.

The Dodgers left-hander has pitched six innings in each of his last two starts. He allowed two runs and struck out eight Pirates on July 6 in his final start before the All-Star break, then delivered six scoreless innings against the Mets on Friday in New York, striking out seven.

Dean Kremer starts for the Orioles. You may remember him from getting drafted by the Dodgers in the 14th round in 2016, or perhaps as one of five players sent to Baltimore in the Manny Machado trade in 2018. This year, Kremer has a 4.59 ERA and 5.37 xERA with 100 strikeouts and 27 walks in 104 innings.

The Dodgers came back to win Monday’s game, then piled on in a Tuesday night blowout. If they win on Wednesday, the Dodgers would have their first three-game road sweep this season.

Game info