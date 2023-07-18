Dodgers blow out Orioles, win 8th in last 9 games

After a thrilling comeback win to open this series, the Dodgers took the second game in Baltimore in much calmer fashion, pouncing early on the Orioles and never letting up in a 10-3 win.

On Monday, the Dodgers' offense struggled early against Grayson Rodriguez, scoring but a run in the game’s first five innings. This time around, en route to another win, they took no time in doing damage to the Orioles’ ace Tyler Wells.

After a scoreless first, J.D. Martinez and David Peralta reached base to lead off the second, with a single, and a walk. The opportunity was set for Jason Heyward, who hit a rocket of a line drive over the center-field wall, for a three-run bomb.

J-Hey homer? He's having a BAL. pic.twitter.com/ebXn4f4gWb — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 18, 2023

Although at a small sample size, Heyward boasts good memories of Camden Yards, now with eight hits in 22 at-bats (.364) lifetime in Baltimore, with four extra-base hits.

The damage continued as Miguel Rojas and James Outman also reached with a walk and a single, promptly driven in by back-to-back knocks from Freddie Freeman and Will Smith. Freeman reached base five times, including three hits, while Smith had a season-high four hits.

Almonte saves the bacon

Michael Grove pitched the majority of this game with a large lead, as the Dodgers offense put up five in the second, which completely changed the outlook of his outing.

Facing a lineup in which only two hitters were right-handed, Grove did his best to minimize damage against lefties, who have plagued him for a batting average of .327 entering play Tuesday.

The old shutdown inning didn’t come as Baltimore put up a run in the second, but that was all, despite hard-hit balls in quite literally every single inning Grove pitched, the right-hander held the O’s to one hit in seven at-bats with a walk with runners on base.

Dave Roberts tried to stretch Grove out for the sixth with a four-run lead, but after the first two batters reached, he had to go to the bullpen. Calling on Yency Almonte against the heart of Baltimore’s order, as the Orioles threatened in a relatively close affair.

Almonte was exquisite, getting the three batters he faced, without allowing a run across. Aaron Hicks in particular presented a tough challenge, working a 3-0 count only to see Almonte battle back, and get an easy flyout to left.

So many chances

After securing a 5-1 lead by the end of the second, the Dodgers had countless opportunities to extend it. However, the visiting side stranded runners in every inning until it finally pounced in the top of the seventh.

Facing left-hander Cionel Perez, the first four hitters walked in a sequence that also included an error as Miguel Rojas and James Outman went for a double steal. Muncy and Martinez drove in one each, before Chris Taylor made it 9-1 with a bases-loaded walk, and an error in the eighth made it 10-3.

Notes

James Outman reached base in seven of his last eight games, getting on base four times in this Tuesday game, with two hits and two walks.

Jake Marisnick had a pinch-hit single for Heyward in the third inning with left-hander Cole Irvin in the game, but only played one inning in the field before leaving with left hamstring tightness.

Tuesday particulars

Home run: Jason Heyward (9)

WP — Michael Grove (2-2): 5+ IP, 5 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts

LP — Tyler Wells (7-5): 2 IP, 6 hits, 5 runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts

Up next

The Dodgers go for the series sweep on Wednesday morning (10:05 a.m. PT; SportsNet LA, MLB Network), with Julio Urías going up against Dean Kremer in the Baltimore finale.