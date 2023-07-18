Jake Marisnick likely headed for injured list with left hamstring injury

New Dodgers outfielder Jake Marisnick might be on the shelf for a while, after leaving Tuesday night’s game against the Orioles with tightness in his left hamstring.

Marisnick, a right-handed hitter, didn’t even start on Tuesday, but in the third inning he pinch-hit for lefty Jason Heyward, who homered in his only at-bat, because the Orioles shifted to the left-handed Cole Irvin because Dave Roberts wanted to tack onto the Dodgers’ 5-1 advantage at the time.

Asked Dave Roberts if this was about as early as he's made a platoon switch like this.



His explanation: https://t.co/yzgaJnL9K8 pic.twitter.com/Us8tXNYEWw — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 19, 2023

Marisnick singled for Heyward, then played center field in the bottom of the third. But when the Dodgers took the field in the bottom of the fourth, Marisnick felt something on his hamstring and came out of the game.

Dave Roberts after the game, as shown on SportsNet LA, said Marisnick felt something pop in his left hamstring, and he’ll have an MRI exam on Wednesday morning.

“I thought tonight was really a step in the right direction.” Dave Roberts gives Michael Grove credit for his performance against Baltimore's talent. pic.twitter.com/SzFfLIRanq — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 19, 2023

The veteran Marisnick signed with the Dodgers on Friday, and played in four of the last five games, all in reserve with the Dodgers facing all right-handed pitchers so far on the road trip. He had two hits in five at-bats plus a hit by pitch.

Jonny DeLuca was optioned to Triple-A on Friday when Marisnick joined the team, though DeLuca has not yet played for Oklahoma City. Whether DeLuca still with the team on the road trip or not, it’s a quick turnaround with Wednesday’s afternoon game (10:05 p.m. PT) in Baltimore for the series finale, if he gets the call, as Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic reported.

Before Marisnick, the Dodgers have had 23 different players on the injured list this season.