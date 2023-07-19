July 19: Orioles 8, Dodgers 5

Julio Urías tied his career worst by allowing eight runs in the Dodgers’ loss to the Orioles on Wednesday afternoon at Camden Yards in Baltimore.
Jul 18, 2023, 9:40am PDT
July 19
Julio Urías’ blowup outing too much for Dodgers to overcome
For the second time since his return, Urías got ambushed early on, and fought an uphill battle all game long. The Dodgers fell short in their comeback attempt, losing to the Orioles at Camden Yards in Baltimore.
July 19
Dodgers vs. Orioles Game III chat
The Dodgers take on the Orioles on Wednesday afternoon in Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, finishing off a three-game series.
July 19
Jonny DeLuca back from OKC with Marisnick on the IL
The Dodgers recalled Jonny DeLuca from Triple-A Oklahoma City and placed Jake Marisnick on the injured list with a left hamstring strain in a swap of right-handed-hitting outfielders.
July 19
Dodgers add fresh arm Justin Bruihl to bullpen
The Dodgers called up left-handed pitcher Justin Bruihl as a fresh arm in the bullpen, and optioned Nick Robertson to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
July 19
Dodgers-Orioles delayed by rain, on a sunny day in Baltimore
The Dodgers and Orioles series finale at Camden Yards is in a rain delay despite no rain on a sunny day in Baltimore. Because there was no tarp on the field during overnight rains. Amazing.
July 18
Dodgers on Deck: July 19 at Orioles
Julio Urías is on the mound as the Dodgers finish off a series against the Orioles on Wednesday afternoon at Camden Yards in Baltimore.
July 18
Dodgers vs. Orioles series info
The Dodgers play three games against the Orioles at Camden Yards in Baltimore, the first meeting between the two teams since 2019.