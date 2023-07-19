 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Dodgers v Baltimore Orioles

July 19: Orioles 8, Dodgers 5

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
Julio Urías tied his career worst by allowing eight runs in the Dodgers’ loss to the Orioles on Wednesday afternoon at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

Jul 18, 2023, 9:40am PDT