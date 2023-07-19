Dodgers minors: Luis Rodriguez, Miguel Vargas, Michael Busch

Tuesday in the Dodgers minor leagues saw several standout performances, a new rehab assignment, and a few promotions.

Player of the day

Luis Rodriguez, the 20-year-old center fielder for Rancho Cucamonga, might be on the hottest streak of the season by a Dodgers minor league hitter. Rodriguez hit a three-run home run on Tuesday in Lake Elsinore, but that came after a two-run single and an RBI double.

Since the All-Star break, Rodriguez has three three-hit games and one five hit game, with 14 hits in 21 at-bats and 13 RBI in only four games.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Ryan Ward ended a back-and-forth game with a walk-off single in the ninth inning in Oklahoma City’s win over the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres). Ward also homered earlier in the game.

Michael Busch hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning to erase an early 4-1 deficit.

414 feet

105.3 mph



No. 2 @Dodgers prospect Michael Busch crushes his third dinger in five games for the @okc_dodgers: pic.twitter.com/NRqXUeF4zU — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 19, 2023

Gavin Stone allowed those four early runs but also lasted six innings and struck out five, with one walk.

Miguel Vargas singled three times, doubled, and even stole a base in his fourth game back in Triple-A.

Following a quiet start by Miguel Vargas after getting sent down to OKC, here are his last 11 plate appearances:



1B

1B

BB

BB

BB

BB

1B

1B

F9

1B

2B#Dodgers — Alex Freedman (@azfreedman) July 19, 2023

Another rehab assignment for Nelson

Jimmy Nelson is back with Oklahoma City on his third rehab assignment of the season. Tuesday was his first outing since July 8, after which his last rehab stint was shut down after 29 days. Against El Paso, Nelson pitched a scoreless inning, with one hard-hit lineout to right field, a two-out walk, and a swinging strikeout.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers managed only two solo home runs in a road loss to the Northwest Arkansas Travelers (Royals). Kody Hoese hit a homer in the third inning, and Imanol Vargas went deep in the sixth.

Kyle Hurt kept Tulsa in it with six strikeouts in his five innings, allowing two runs. But Northwest Arkansas scored twice off Ben Harris in the sixth inning and added another against Robbie Peto in the seventh.

High-A Great Lakes

Justin Wrobleski continued his solid run for Great Lakes with six strong inning, but suffered a hard-luck loss because the Loons couldn’t score in falling to the Lansing Lugnuts (A’s).

Wrobleski allowed two runs, one of them earned, and struck out two, lowering his ERA to 3.13. Six innings matched his career high, which he’s done in three of his last five starts.

Dalton Rushing was ejected by the home plate umpire after striking out looking in the sixth inning.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes blew two leads in a loss to the Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres) in 10 innings. Up 7-4 in the fifth inning, Rancho Cucamonga allowed single runs in the fifth, seventh, and eighth innings to knot the score. After scoring once in the top of the 10th, the Quakes allowed two in the bottom of the inning, a frame that included three walks, two with two outs to tie the game then a walk-off single by 17-year-old catcher Ethan Salas.

Wilman Diaz, signed out of Veneuzela in January 2021 for a reported $2.7 million, made his full-season affiliate debut with a three-hit game, including a Triple-A in his first game in Low-A.

Starter Jared Karros allowed four runs (three earned) in three innings, with four walks, and three strikeouts.

Transactions

Triple-A: Oklahoma City swapped catchers, placing Patrick Mazeika on the temporary inactive list and activating David Freitas.

High-A: Shortstop Alex Freeland was placed on the 7-day injured list. Infielder Kenneth Betancourt was promoted to Great Lakes.

Low-A: Infielder Wilman Diaz was promoted to the Quakes from the Arizona Complex League. Right-hander Christian Ruebeck was placed on the 7-day injured list. The non-drafted free agent signed last August out of Kansas State has a 5.19 ERA in 10 relief appearances with the Quakes, with 10 walks and 15 strikeouts in 8⅔ innings.

Tuesday scores

Wednesday schedule