Dodgers recall Jonny DeLuca from Triple-A with Jake Marisnick on the injured list

The Dodgers as expected placed outfielder Jake Marisnick on the injured list on Wednesday morning with a left hamstring strain, and recalled outfielder Jonny DeLuca from Triple-A Oklahoma City before the series finale against the Orioles at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

Marisnick injured his hamstring after playing just one inning on Tuesday night. He had a pinch-hit single in the third inning then played the bottom of the frame in center field. But he was replaced in the outfield by Chris Taylor in the fourth inning.

“He came up in between innings and was stretching, heard a pop in his hamstring. He tried to go out there and take the field but couldn’t do it,” manager Dave Roberts told reporters in Baltimore after the game, as shown on SportsNet LA. “It’s something he’s never dealt with, and it’s a surprise to all of us.”

Marisnick last week was designated for assignment and outrighted to the minors by the Tigers, but he opted for free agency instead, and signed with the Dodgers on Friday. In four games, Marisnick had two hits in five at-bats and was hit by a pitch.

DeLuca returns after getting optioned Friday to make roster room for Marisnick. Playing time was sparse for the rookie right-hander, batting only 36 times in the 30 games for which he was active in his first major league stint. DeLuca has seven hits in 33 at-bats in the majors this year, with a home run, a double, and three walks, hitting .212/.278/.333. He did not play for Oklahoma City since getting optioned on Friday.

DeLuca started eight games, split evenly between center field and left field, with seven of his eight starts coming against left-handed starting pitchers.

The Dodgers have faced all right-handers so far on the road trip, but are scheduled to face southpaws Andrew Heaney and Martín Pérez in the bookend games this weekend against the Rangers.

Also on Wednesday, the Dodgers called up Justin Bruihl as a fresh arm in the bullpen, with Nick Robertson getting optioned to Oklahoma City.