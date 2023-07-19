Dodgers recall Justin Bruihl from Triple-A, option Nick Robertson

The Dodgers on Wednesday called up a fresh arm in left-hander Justin Bruihl, with right-hander Nick Robertson optioned back to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Dodgers pitching has been great so far on the road trip, allowing only 10 runs in five games. The bullpen is a huge part of that, but has also been used heavily, with 20 relief appearances and 19⅓ innings over the last five days.

Robertson threw 32 pitches in recording the final five outs in Tuesday night’s blowout win over the Orioles, so he’s the odd man out to bring in Bruihl, who last pitched Saturday for Oklahoma City.

This is the fifth major league stint this season for Bruihl, who has a 3.72 ERA in 16 games with the Dodgers with 15 strikeouts and three walks in 19⅓ innings. In 15 games with Oklahoma City this year, Bruihl has a 2.04 ERA with 17 strikeouts and seven walks in 17⅔ innings.

Bruihl has been optioned four times so far in 2023. He gives the Dodgers three southpaws in the bullpen, joining Caleb Ferguson and Alex Vesia.

Robertson in two stints with the Dodgers in his rookie season has pitched in nine games, allowing 10 runs (seven earned) on 17 hits in 10⅓ innings for a 6.10 ERA with 13 strikeouts and four walks.

This is one of two Dodgers roster moves Wednesday, along with Jake Marisnick landing on the injured list with a hamstring strain and Jonny DeLuca getting recalled in a swap of outfielders.