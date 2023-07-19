Dodgers on Deck: July 21 at Rangers

The Dodgers open a series against the Rangers on Friday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the final stop on a three-city, nine-game road trip.

So far on the road trip, the Dodgers have won four of six games, taking series in both New York and Baltimore.

Tony Gonsolin gets the start in the series opener in Texas on Friday, with five days rest after getting pulled after five hard-hit innings despite only throwing 54 pitches and allowing one run on a humid Saturday night in New York.

Old friend Andrew Heaney is in the first season of a two-year, $25-million contract with the Rangers, and has a 4.43 ERA and 4.75 xERA in 18 starts, with 97 strikeouts and 37 walks in 91⅓ innings. His July performance been extreme, with two scoreless starts surrounding allowing eight runs in three innings to the Nationals.

Heaney this season has allowed 17 home runs, at roughly the same rate (4.3 percent of batters faced) than he did last year with the Dodgers (4.5 percent).

This is the first trip back to Globe Life Field for the Dodgers since winning the World Series there in 2020.

Game info