July 2: Royals 9, Dodgers 1

Tony Gonsolin couldn’t finish the fourth inning, and the Dodgers were blown out by the Royals on Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.
Jun 30, 2023, 5:01am PDT
Jun 30, 2023, 5:01am PDT
July 2
Dodgers pitching comes up short in Kansas City
Tony Gonsolin couldn’t complete the fourth inning in a loss to the Royals on Sunday. The Dodgers dropped two of three games in Kansas City to a team that will lose over 100 games this season.
July 2
Dodgers vs. Royals Game III chat
July 2
Dodgers on Deck: July 2 at Royals
June 30
Dodgers vs. Royals series info
The Dodgers conclude a road trip with three games against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, the only meeting of the season in this interleague matchup.