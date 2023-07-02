Will Smith, Clayton Kershaw make All-Star roster

Clayton Kershaw made his 10th All-Star Game, while catcher Will Smith was named to his first All-Star team, in rosters announced on Sunday afternoon.

Coupled with first baseman Freddie Freeman, outfielder Mookie Betts, and designated hitter J.D. Martinez, who were all voted to start for the National League by fans, the Dodgers have five players headed to the All-Star Game, which will be played on Tuesday, July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Kershaw was one of five NL starting pitchers elected by the players, receiving the third-most votes (167), behind Zac Gallen (242 votes) and Marcus Stroman (177). It’s the 10th time Kershaw is an All-Star, a record for Dodgers pitchers. Don Drysdale is second with nine All-Star berths but in eight seasons; he was named to both All-Star Games in 1959.

Kershaw’s 10 All-Star berths tie shortstop Pee Wee Reese for the most by any player in Dodgers history.

The left-hander has a 2.55 ERA in 16 starts this season, with 105 strikeouts and 24 walks in 95⅓ innings. Kershaw ranks among the top five in the National League in ERA, ERA+ (173), xERA (3.54), WHIP (1.049), strikeout-minus-walk rate (21.4 percent), wins (10), and bWAR (3.2).

It seems unlikely that Kershaw will pitch in the All-Star Game, as he’s dealing with left shoulder inflammation and received a cortisone shot this week. His scheduled start for the Dodgers on Monday remains in question, with the Dodgers weighing whether to give him a reset through the break by putting him on the injured list.

It’s the first All-Star berth for Smith, who is hitting .276/.396/.495 with a 145 wRC+. He ranks either first or second among National League catchers in home runs (12), on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS (.892), wOBA (.385), wRC+, runs scored (39), fWAR (2.9), and bWAR (2.8).

Smith, who received the second-most fan votes at catcher in the National League and lost to starter Sean Murphy of the Braves, got the second-most votes (211) from players at the position, also behind Murphy (330).

Smith is the first Dodgers All-Star catcher since Yasmani Grandal in 2015.