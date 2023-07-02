Dodgers on Deck: July 2 at Royals

The Dodgers finish off their road trip with one more game against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, with an a.m. start time on the west coast.

The first two games in Kansas City this weekend were split, with the Dodgers offense taking control on Friday night, followed by the Royals scoring five runs in a nightmare first inning for Julio Urías on Saturday.

Tony Gonsolin makes his first start of July after a rough June that saw him allow 15 runs in 21⅔ innings, with concerns about his sharpness and ability to recover on a normal starter’s schedule. Gonsolin is pitching on six days rest on Sunday, the fourth time in the last five starts he’ll be on six days rest.

Brady Singer starts the series finale for Kansas City, with his 5.88 ERA the fourth-worst among qualified major league pitchers. But the right-hander is coming off throwing six scoreless innings on Tuesday against Cleveland.

Game info