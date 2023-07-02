Dodgers notes: Clayton Kershaw’s throwing session, Chris Taylor out through All-Star break

Clayton Kershaw this season is undoubtedly the saving grace for a Dodgers rotation that has been mired by injuries and underperformance. With all the success and achievements he’s collected early on, his chances for a healthy season are now in jeopardy with him suffering shoulder inflammation after his most recent start against Colorado.

This comes as a major blow for the Dodgers, as Kershaw has been the most dominant and effective starter within the rotation, with a 10-4 record with a 2.55 ERA in 16 games started.

Kershaw has been plagued with injuries in every season since 2016, and hasn’t started 30 games since 2015.

Kershaw received a cortisone injection in his shoulder after departing from his most recent start where the southpaw tossed 79 pitches over six scoreless innings. Kershaw had a throwing session prior to Saturday’s game against Kansas City, and Bill Plunkett has more at the Orange County Register:

“Manager Dave Roberts described Kershaw’s throwing session Saturday as ‘just okay’ and said the Dodgers will have to make a decision Sunday on whether Kershaw can start Monday or not.” He was also penciled in to start next Saturday against the Angels in the Dodgers’ final game before the All-Star break. ... “Could he probably (pitch through it) next week? Yeah,” Roberts said. “But you’re trying to weigh how clean it is, how good it feels, versus like, is it okay to get a re-set? You know?”

A decision on Kershaw’s status could come as early as Sunday.

