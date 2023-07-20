Dodgers vs. Rangers series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers’ long road trip ends with three games against the Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, a showdown of first place teams in the National League West and American League West, respectively.

Old friend Corey Seager has been an All-Star in his first two seasons in Texas, and this year would lead the American League in both batting average (.346) and on-base percentage (.408) if he had seven more plate appearances. He missed over six weeks with a left hamstring strain, but still has 28 doubles in only 65 games.

This marks the Dodgers’ first games at Globe Life Field since winning the World Series in 2020 at the ballpark. After that pandemic-shortened regular season, the final three rounds of the postseason were played at neutral sites. The Dodgers were 11-5 in their games in Texas that postseason.

In 2021, the Dodgers and Rangers played a three-game series, though that was in Los Angeles. The last time the Dodgers played the Rangers in Arlington was during the regular season in 2020. The Dodgers are 20-13 all-time against the Rangers, including 11-7 in Texas.

On the first six games of the road trip, of which the Dodgers have won four, Los Angeles faced all right-handed starting pitchers. But in Arlington, the Rangers will start left-handers in the first and last game of the weekend series, including old friend Andrew Heaney in Friday’s series opener.

Dodgers vs. Rangers schedule

Friday, 5:05 p.m. PT

Tony Gonsolin vs. Andrew Heaney (L)

SportsNet LA

Saturday, 1:05 p.m.

Bobby Miller vs. Dane Dunning

SportsNet LA

Sunday, 11:35 a.m.

Emmet Sheehan vs. Martín Pérez (L)

SportsNet LA