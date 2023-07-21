Dodgers minors: Eddys Leonard, Ryan Pepiot, Nick Nastrini

Dodgers right-hander Ryan Pepiot continued his minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City, allowing four runs in 2⅔ innings to El Paso on Thursday night in the Pacific Coast League.

He allowed a solo home run to Óscar Mercado in the second inning and a three-run shot to Brandon Dixon in the third inning, and threw 48 pitches. Pepiot struck out four, walked one,

This was the second rehab start for Pepiot, who pitched two innings last Friday in his first game since getting placed on the injured list with a strained left oblique 15 weeks earlier. This is essentially like a second spring training for the right-hander, who will need several starts to build up to a starter’s workload.

Player of the day

Tulsa shortstop Eddys Leonard hit two home runs in a big scoring night for the Drillers on Thursday night.

What a rocket from Leonard pic.twitter.com/QagtZ8myrV — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) July 21, 2023

2ND HOME RUN OF THE NIGHT FOR LEONARD! pic.twitter.com/Xy5i3ehU7z — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) July 21, 2023

Leonard has reached base in 20 straight games, hitting .333/.409/.526.

Those two home runs gave Leonard 30 extra-base hits on the season to lead the Drillers, which is remarkable considering he had nothing but singles in April. Leonard made up for lost time with 11 home runs, 20 doubles, and a triple in his last 65 games.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Down six in the ninth, Oklahoma City didn’t have another seven-run ninth in them in a loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres).

The big inning was a six-run fifth inning off Mike Montgomery that included two errors. With two outs and one on in the inning in what was a 4-2 El Paso lead at the time, Montgomery walked the next three batters for one run, then allowed a two-run single and hit a batter. Then a Miguel Vargas throwing error allowed all three runners on base to score. A nightmare inning.

Drew Avans and Ryan Ward each homered for Oklahoma City, and both had two hits.

Double-A Tulsa

All nine Drillers had at least one hit, and cruised to a road win over the Northwest Arkansas Travelers (Royals). Seven of Tulsa’s 13 hits were for extra-bases.

Tulsa starts of 5+ innings Pitcher 5+ IP Pitcher 5+ IP Nick Nastrini 8 Landon Knack 7 Emmet Sheehan 5 River Ryan 5 Nick Frasso 2 Kyle Hurt 1 Orlando Ortiz-Mayr 1

After Leonard’s first home run, Diego Cartaya hit one of his own and later doubled. Those were Cartaya’s first extra-base hits in 10 games, and the home run snapped an 0-for-25 skid.

Jorbit Vivas had a pair of run-scoring hits, including a double. Yusniel Díaz doubled, singled, walked, and stole a base. Leadoff man Austin Gauthier singled, walked twice, stole a base, and scored three times.

Nick Nastrini tied a season high with eight strikeouts, a mark he’s reached in four of his last seven starts. The right-hander allowed two runs and walked two in his 5⅓ innings. Nastrini’s eight starts of at least five innings are the most by a Tulsa pitcher this season. That’s one more than Landon Knack, who was promoted to Triple-A on June 17 and has since had two such starts for Oklahoma City.

High-A Great Lakes

The four total runs in this game were scored on three sacrifice flies and a throwing error. The Loons scored three of the four runs to beat the Lansing Lugnuts (A’s).

Starter Ronan Kopp pitched three scoreless, hitless innings with four strikeouts and two walks, but was done after 53 pitches, which has been the norm this season for the 20-year-old left-hander. Kopp has pitched into the fourth inning only five times in his 18 starts this year, topping out at four innings.

Jerming Rosario covered the fifth through eighth innings, and was living right. The right-hander allowed six hits, including a triple and double, plus two walks, but still kept Lansing off the board in his four scoreless innings, with four strikeouts.

Middle infielders Taylor Young and Kenneth Betancourt each had two hits. Outfielder Chris Newell had both sacrifice flies for Great Lakes.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Quakes pitchers were pummeled in a blowout loss to the Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres). Starter Gabe Emmett allowed eight runs in his three innings, matching his total for his last three starts.

The 18 runs allowed by Rancho Cucamonga is the most for the pitching staff this season, surpassing a 16-7 loss to Visalia on May 16.

Transaction

Triple-A: Pitcher Mark Washington was activated off the injured list after missing three weeks. He retired his only batter faced, relieving Pepiot in the third inning.

Thursday scores

Friday schedule