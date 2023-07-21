 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Rangers Game I chat

By Stacie Wheeler
Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Dodgers (55-40) finish their long road trip with a three-game series against the Rangers (58-39) at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Tony Gonsolin (5-3, 3.72 ERA, 5.01 xFIP) faces old friend Andrew Heaney (6-6, 4.43 ERA, 4.49 xFIP) in the series opener Friday evening.

The first-place Rangers bring a six-game winning streak into the series.

Dodgers - Rangers lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Rangers
RF Betts 2B Semien
1B Freeman (L) SS Seager (L)
C Smith 1B Lowe (L)
DH Martinez RF Garcia
LF Taylor 3B Jung
3B Muncy (L) C Heim (S)
CF DeLuca LF Jankowski (L)
SS Rojas DH Duran
2B Hernandez (S) CF Taveras (S)
Tony Gonsolin (R) vs. Andrew Heaney (L)

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Rangers
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX
  • Time: 5:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

