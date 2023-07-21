Dodgers vs. Rangers Game I chat

The Dodgers (55-40) finish their long road trip with a three-game series against the Rangers (58-39) at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Tony Gonsolin (5-3, 3.72 ERA, 5.01 xFIP) faces old friend Andrew Heaney (6-6, 4.43 ERA, 4.49 xFIP) in the series opener Friday evening.

The first-place Rangers bring a six-game winning streak into the series.

Dodgers - Rangers lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Rangers Pos Dodgers Pos Rangers RF Betts 2B Semien 1B Freeman (L) SS Seager (L) C Smith 1B Lowe (L) DH Martinez RF Garcia LF Taylor 3B Jung 3B Muncy (L) C Heim (S) CF DeLuca LF Jankowski (L) SS Rojas DH Duran 2B Hernandez (S) CF Taveras (S)

Game info