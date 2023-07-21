Dodgers vs. Rangers Game I chat

The Dodgers (55-40) finish their long road trip with a three-game series against the Rangers (58-39) at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Tony Gonsolin (5-3, 3.72 ERA, 5.01 xFIP) faces old friend Andrew Heaney (6-6, 4.43 ERA, 4.49 xFIP) in the series opener Friday evening.
The first-place Rangers bring a six-game winning streak into the series.
Dodgers - Rangers lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Rangers
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Rangers
|RF
|Betts
|2B
|Semien
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|SS
|Seager (L)
|C
|Smith
|1B
|Lowe (L)
|DH
|Martinez
|RF
|Garcia
|LF
|Taylor
|3B
|Jung
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|C
|Heim (S)
|CF
|DeLuca
|LF
|Jankowski (L)
|SS
|Rojas
|DH
|Duran
|2B
|Hernandez (S)
|CF
|Taveras (S)
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Rangers
- Stadium: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX
- Time: 5:05 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
