July 21: Dodgers 11, Rangers 5

The Dodgers was relentless all night, and scored seven runs in the final three innings to beat the Rangers on Friday night at Globe Life Field in Texas. Jonny DeLuca made back-to-back fantastic catches in center field.
Jul 20, 2023, 5:01am PDT
July 21
Dodgers on Deck: July 21 at Rangers
The Dodgers open a three-game weekend series against the Rangers on Friday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, with Tony Gonsolin starting against Andrew Heaney.
July 20
Dodgers vs. Rangers series info
The Dodgers conclude a nine-game road trip with three games against the Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.