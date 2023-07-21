 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers

July 21: Dodgers 11, Rangers 5

Contributors: Stacie Wheeler and Eric Stephen
The Dodgers was relentless all night, and scored seven runs in the final three innings to beat the Rangers on Friday night at Globe Life Field in Texas. Jonny DeLuca made back-to-back fantastic catches in center field.

Jul 20, 2023, 5:01am PDT