Dodgers-Padres August 6 game in San Diego moved to ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball’

The Dodgers’ game on Sunday, August 6, the series finale against the Padres at Petco Park in San Diego, has been picked up by ESPN’s ‘Sunday Night Baseball,’ which moves the start time from 1:10 p.m. to 4:10 p.m. PT.

Karl Ravech will call play-by-play for the exclusive ESPN telecast alongside analysts Eduardo Perez and David Cone, plus reporter Buster Olney on the broadcast, the usual Sunday night crew for the network.

Depending on your pain tolerance, there will also be an alternate game broadcast on ESPN2 with Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez on the call.

The Dodgers haven’t played a divisional game since June 29 against the Rockies at Coors Field in Denver. LA’s next series against the National League West is that weekend series against the Padres in San Diego. Saturday’s game, a 5:10 p.m. start, will be televised non-exclusively by FS1 in addition to the local broadcasts.

Related Dodgers 2023 national television broadcast schedule

Dodgers vs. Padres has been a popular choice for ESPN in recent years. August 6 will be the fifth ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ game between the two teams over the last three seasons, and the second this season. The Dodgers beat the Padres 5-2 in 10 innings on May 7 in their other ESPN matchup in 2023.

August 6 will be the fourth ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ game for the Dodgers this season. They are 1-2 in such games, with home losses to the Yankees on June 4 and to the Astros on June 25.