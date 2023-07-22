1963 Dodgers Week 15: Ron Fairly, Wally Moon, doubleheaders

A busy week for the 1963 Dodgers saw them play nine games in seven days in three different cities on the road, including two scheduled doubleheaders. Losing both games on Sunday in Milwaukee meant a 5-4 week for Los Angeles, seeing their National League lead ever so slightly shrink by a half-game, to six games over St. Louis.
Batter of the week
Ron Fairly drove the Dodgers offense, hitting .379 while leading the Dodgers with three home runs and eight RBI. He missed a pair of games to attend his grandfather’s funeral in Los Angeles, but returned to collect six hits in Sunday’s doubleheader in Milwaukee, including two home runs in the nightcap.
It was a close call, with Wally Moon hitting .414 with two home runs and a 1.090 OPS.
Pitcher of the week
This was a close one, but the nod goes to Don Drysdale for his 17 strikeouts in two starts, including fanning 11 on Friday in Milwaukee in a complete-game win.
On the other end of the spectrum, Nick Willhite got bombed in both of his starts, in the second games of doubleheaders on Tuesday and Sunday. The rookie allowed hits to all four batters faced against the Phillies, allowing three runs, then gave up six runs in three innings to Milwaukee.
Week 15 results
5-4 record
42 runs scored (4.67 per game)
50 runs allowed (5.56 per game)
.421 pythagorean win percentage
Year to date
60-37-1 record
388 runs scored (3.96 per game)
340 runs allowed (3.47 per game)
.560 pythagorean win percentage (54-43)
Going streaking
Sandy Koufax on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader in Philadelphia retired his first 18 batters faced, a little more than two months after he retired his first 22 batters faced in no-hitting the Giants. Tony Taylor doubled to end the no-hit bit, then Johnny Callison beat out a bunt hit and Tony Gonzalez delivered a sacrifice fly for the Phillies first run, snapping Koufax’s scoreless streak at 33 innings, a Dodgers record. He settled for a complete-game 5-2 win, Koufax’s nine straight victory. It was so hot that newspaper reports had him losing between 13-15 pounds during the game.
Said the legendary Larry Merchant in the Philadelphia Daily News:
“Sandy Koufax beat the Phillies last night but the important thing is that he lost 15 pounds. At that rate he’ll disappear altogether by the time he wins his 30th game. It’s the only chance the Yankees have in the World Series.”
Going deep
Four days later in Milwaukee, Koufax only lasted 5⅓ innings in a no-decision against the Braves. But he did hit a three-run home run against left-hander Denny Lemaster for his second career home run. It came 13 months after Koufax’s first career homer, which was hit off Warren Spahn. Both Koufax home runs were hit in Milwaukee. Koufax’s home run was the first hit by a Dodgers pitcher this season.
Game results
- Monday, July 15: Phillies 5, Dodgers 4 (11 innings)
- Tuesday, July 16: Game 1 — Dodgers 5, Phillies 2
- Tuesday, July 16: Game 2 — Phillies 10, Dodgers 2
- Wednesday, July 17: Dodgers 3, Pirates 2
- Thursday, July 18: Dodgers 10, Pirates 5
- Friday, July 19: Dodgers 4, Braves 2
- Saturday, July 20: Dodgers 5, Braves 4
- Sunday, July 21: Game 1 — Braves 7, Dodgers 2
- Sunday, July 21: Game 2 — Braves 13, Dodgers 7
Previous 1963 reviews: Snider to Mets | Nate Oliver | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12 | Week 13 | All-Star Game | Week 14
1963 Week 15 batting
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|BB
|PA
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|BB
|PA
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|Fairly
|29
|5
|11
|1
|3
|8
|0
|3
|32
|0.379
|0.438
|0.724
|1.162
|Moon
|29
|3
|12
|0
|2
|7
|0
|3
|32
|0.414
|0.469
|0.621
|1.089
|Gilliam
|28
|3
|8
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|33
|0.286
|0.394
|0.357
|0.751
|T.Davis
|32
|2
|8
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|35
|0.250
|0.286
|0.375
|0.661
|McMullen
|34
|2
|8
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|37
|0.235
|0.270
|0.324
|0.594
|Wills
|37
|6
|9
|1
|0
|5
|2
|2
|40
|0.243
|0.282
|0.270
|0.552
|W.Davis
|33
|4
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|36
|0.152
|0.222
|0.273
|0.495
|Roseboro
|24
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|26
|0.167
|0.231
|0.208
|0.439
|Starters
|246
|27
|65
|9
|6
|32
|3
|22
|271
|0.264
|0.322
|0.390
|0.712
|Walls
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0.667
|0.667
|1.000
|1.667
|Howard
|18
|5
|4
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|19
|0.222
|0.263
|0.722
|0.985
|Oliver
|8
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|0.250
|0.455
|0.375
|0.830
|Camilli
|13
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|0.231
|0.286
|0.231
|0.516
|Skowron
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.167
|0.167
|0.333
|0.500
|Tracewski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0.000
|0.500
|0.000
|0.500
|Bench
|49
|12
|12
|3
|3
|5
|0
|6
|55
|0.245
|0.327
|0.490
|0.817
|Pitchers
|22
|3
|6
|1
|1
|5
|0
|2
|28
|0.273
|0.320
|0.455
|0.775
|Offense
|317
|42
|83
|13
|10
|42
|3
|30
|354
|0.262
|0.323
|0.410
|0.733
1963 Week 15 pitching
|Pitcher
|G
|Record
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|WHIP
|FIP
|Pitcher
|G
|Record
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|WHIP
|FIP
|Koufax
|2
|1-0
|14.3
|14
|5
|5
|2
|13
|3.14
|1.116
|1.93
|Drysdale
|2
|1-0
|13.7
|16
|5
|5
|2
|17
|3.29
|1.317
|2.48
|Miller
|2
|1-1
|11.3
|12
|7
|5
|4
|8
|3.97
|1.412
|2.28
|Podres
|1
|1-0
|6.7
|12
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4.05
|2.100
|4.58
|Willhite
|2
|0-1
|3.0
|9
|9
|9
|1
|2
|27.00
|3.333
|10.96
|Starters
|9
|4-2
|49.0
|63
|29
|27
|11
|43
|4.96
|1.510
|3.08
|Perranoski
|3
|1-0
|10.3
|10
|2
|2
|4
|4
|1.74
|1.355
|2.44
|Calmus
|2
|0-0
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|3.60
|0.800
|1.03
|Sherry
|4
|0-1
|6.3
|9
|8
|3
|2
|3
|4.26
|1.737
|2.63
|Scott
|3
|0-0
|4.0
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|6.75
|1.250
|8.13
|Roebuck
|4
|0-2
|4.7
|12
|6
|5
|2
|4
|9.64
|3.000
|7.13
|Bullpen
|16
|1-2
|30.3
|40
|21
|15
|8
|17
|4.45
|1.582
|3.72
|Totals
|25
|5-4
|79.3
|103
|50
|42
|19
|60
|4.76
|1.538
|3.32
The week ahead
Following a travel day Monday after 14-game road trip in 12 days, the Dodgers are back home to run the Gene Freese gauntlet, hosting the Pirates and Phillies at Dodger Stadium.
Loading comments...