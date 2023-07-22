1963 Dodgers Week 15: Ron Fairly, Wally Moon, doubleheaders

A busy week for the 1963 Dodgers saw them play nine games in seven days in three different cities on the road, including two scheduled doubleheaders. Losing both games on Sunday in Milwaukee meant a 5-4 week for Los Angeles, seeing their National League lead ever so slightly shrink by a half-game, to six games over St. Louis.

Batter of the week

Ron Fairly drove the Dodgers offense, hitting .379 while leading the Dodgers with three home runs and eight RBI. He missed a pair of games to attend his grandfather’s funeral in Los Angeles, but returned to collect six hits in Sunday’s doubleheader in Milwaukee, including two home runs in the nightcap.

It was a close call, with Wally Moon hitting .414 with two home runs and a 1.090 OPS.

Pitcher of the week

This was a close one, but the nod goes to Don Drysdale for his 17 strikeouts in two starts, including fanning 11 on Friday in Milwaukee in a complete-game win.

On the other end of the spectrum, Nick Willhite got bombed in both of his starts, in the second games of doubleheaders on Tuesday and Sunday. The rookie allowed hits to all four batters faced against the Phillies, allowing three runs, then gave up six runs in three innings to Milwaukee.

Week 15 results

5-4 record

42 runs scored (4.67 per game)

50 runs allowed (5.56 per game)

.421 pythagorean win percentage

Year to date

60-37-1 record

388 runs scored (3.96 per game)

340 runs allowed (3.47 per game)

.560 pythagorean win percentage (54-43)

Going streaking

Sandy Koufax on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader in Philadelphia retired his first 18 batters faced, a little more than two months after he retired his first 22 batters faced in no-hitting the Giants. Tony Taylor doubled to end the no-hit bit, then Johnny Callison beat out a bunt hit and Tony Gonzalez delivered a sacrifice fly for the Phillies first run, snapping Koufax’s scoreless streak at 33 innings, a Dodgers record. He settled for a complete-game 5-2 win, Koufax’s nine straight victory. It was so hot that newspaper reports had him losing between 13-15 pounds during the game.

Said the legendary Larry Merchant in the Philadelphia Daily News:

“Sandy Koufax beat the Phillies last night but the important thing is that he lost 15 pounds. At that rate he’ll disappear altogether by the time he wins his 30th game. It’s the only chance the Yankees have in the World Series.”

Going deep

Four days later in Milwaukee, Koufax only lasted 5⅓ innings in a no-decision against the Braves. But he did hit a three-run home run against left-hander Denny Lemaster for his second career home run. It came 13 months after Koufax’s first career homer, which was hit off Warren Spahn. Both Koufax home runs were hit in Milwaukee. Koufax’s home run was the first hit by a Dodgers pitcher this season.

Game results

Previous 1963 reviews: Snider to Mets | Nate Oliver | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12 | Week 13 | All-Star Game | Week 14

1963 Week 15 batting Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Fairly 29 5 11 1 3 8 0 3 32 0.379 0.438 0.724 1.162 Moon 29 3 12 0 2 7 0 3 32 0.414 0.469 0.621 1.089 Gilliam 28 3 8 2 0 2 1 5 33 0.286 0.394 0.357 0.751 T.Davis 32 2 8 0 0 4 0 2 35 0.250 0.286 0.375 0.661 McMullen 34 2 8 3 0 3 0 2 37 0.235 0.270 0.324 0.594 Wills 37 6 9 1 0 5 2 2 40 0.243 0.282 0.270 0.552 W.Davis 33 4 5 1 1 2 0 3 36 0.152 0.222 0.273 0.495 Roseboro 24 2 4 1 0 1 0 2 26 0.167 0.231 0.208 0.439 Starters 246 27 65 9 6 32 3 22 271 0.264 0.322 0.390 0.712 Walls 3 1 2 1 0 1 0 0 3 0.667 0.667 1.000 1.667 Howard 18 5 4 0 3 3 0 1 19 0.222 0.263 0.722 0.985 Oliver 8 3 2 1 0 0 0 3 11 0.250 0.455 0.375 0.830 Camilli 13 2 3 0 0 1 0 1 14 0.231 0.286 0.231 0.516 Skowron 6 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 0.167 0.167 0.333 0.500 Tracewski 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0.000 0.500 0.000 0.500 Bench 49 12 12 3 3 5 0 6 55 0.245 0.327 0.490 0.817 Pitchers 22 3 6 1 1 5 0 2 28 0.273 0.320 0.455 0.775 Offense 317 42 83 13 10 42 3 30 354 0.262 0.323 0.410 0.733

1963 Week 15 pitching Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Koufax 2 1-0 14.3 14 5 5 2 13 3.14 1.116 1.93 Drysdale 2 1-0 13.7 16 5 5 2 17 3.29 1.317 2.48 Miller 2 1-1 11.3 12 7 5 4 8 3.97 1.412 2.28 Podres 1 1-0 6.7 12 3 3 2 3 4.05 2.100 4.58 Willhite 2 0-1 3.0 9 9 9 1 2 27.00 3.333 10.96 Starters 9 4-2 49.0 63 29 27 11 43 4.96 1.510 3.08 Perranoski 3 1-0 10.3 10 2 2 4 4 1.74 1.355 2.44 Calmus 2 0-0 5.0 4 2 2 0 4 3.60 0.800 1.03 Sherry 4 0-1 6.3 9 8 3 2 3 4.26 1.737 2.63 Scott 3 0-0 4.0 5 3 3 0 2 6.75 1.250 8.13 Roebuck 4 0-2 4.7 12 6 5 2 4 9.64 3.000 7.13 Bullpen 16 1-2 30.3 40 21 15 8 17 4.45 1.582 3.72 Totals 25 5-4 79.3 103 50 42 19 60 4.76 1.538 3.32

The week ahead

Following a travel day Monday after 14-game road trip in 12 days, the Dodgers are back home to run the Gene Freese gauntlet, hosting the Pirates and Phillies at Dodger Stadium.