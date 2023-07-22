July 22: Dodgers 16, Rangers 3

Freddie Freeman homered twice and had four hits. Max Muncy (three hits, four runs), J.D. Martinez (four RBI), and Jonny DeLuca also homered in the Dodgers’ rout of the Rangers on Saturday afternoon at Globe Life Field in Texas.
