Dodger minors: Miguel Vargas, Nick Frasso, Trayce Thompson

A slow night for the Dodgers minor league affiliates with only the Quakes getting a win. There was the continued rehab work from right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard and outfielder Trayce Thompson also began his rehab with the Arizona Complex League Dodgers.

Thompson started in center field for the Arizona Complex League Dodgers and went 2-for-5 with two singles in his first game action since June 1st.

Player of the day

Rancho Cucamonga’s designated hitter Thayron Liranzo went 3-for-5 with a solo home run to help the Quakes win 7-6 over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Friday night.

THAYRON LIRANZO WITH A SOLO HOMER! pic.twitter.com/UBQOnaLB2K — Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (@RCQuakes) July 22, 2023

Liranzo now has 15 home runs which leads the Quakes this season.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Rehabbing Noah Syndergaard had pitched well for five innings but a three-run sixth led to another Oklahoma City loss, this time dropping a 6-3 decision to the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres).

Syndergaard had only allowed a run and two hits while striking out two in his first five innings pitched. But then he gave up four hits, three runs and two stolen bases o begin the sixth inning and was taken out down by three runs.

One the offensive highlights for Oklahoma City was a home run for Miguel Vargas.

The pitch came in at 95 mph and left at 105 mph.



Miguel Vargas' homer gives the Dodgers the lead in the 4th inning! pic.twitter.com/gSuiqPuLq3 — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) July 22, 2023

It was the second home run for Vargas since he was optioned, in seven games for Oklahoma City, Vargas is hitting .286/.444/.536.

Double-A Tulsa

Tulsa had another solid start but a late error aided the Northwest Arkansas Travelers (Royals) to score two runs and beat the Drillers 3-1 on Friday. A throwing error by Driller third baseman Austin Gauthier to begin the bottom of the eighth gave the Travelers an extra out. Diego Hernandez then got a single to put two runners on base. Peyton Wilson tripled in two which gave the Travelers the win.

Prior to that late inning rally, Driller starting pitcher Nick Frasso was one of the highlights of the game. Frasso pitched five innings for the first time since April 25th and gave up one run and four hits. And Frasso struck out six for the third straight game this month.

High-A Great Lakes

A rough start by Maddux Bruns gave the Lansing Lugnuts (A’s) just enough for an 8-6 win over the Loons. Bruns pitched four innings and gave up six runs and six hits. Bruns walked three and had four strikeouts. In a odd quirk, in 18 games started between Bruns time with both the Loons and Quakes, Bruns has only two decisions, both losses for the Loons.

Jake Vogel had two hits including a double but it was a game of missed opportunities for the Loons as they went 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Tied 5-5 going to the ninth inning, the Quakes scored two runs and held on to a 7-6 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres). After allowing a solo home run to Nick Vogt, Reynaldo Yean got the next two outs for the save.

The Quakes had two home runs in the game, a solo shot from Nick Liranzo and Wilman Diaz hit his first home run for the Quakes,

Diaz has gotten off to a great start with the Quakes, in four games, Diaz is hitting .438/.500/.938 going 7-for-16 with a double and two triples to go along with his home run on Friday.

Transactions

There were no transactions for the four full-season Dodger affiliates on Friday. However, as noted above, Los Angeles outfielder Trayce Thompson began a rehab assignment with the Arizona Complex League Dodgers last night.

Friday scores

Saturday schedule