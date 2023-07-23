Dodgers minors: Matt Andriese, Tyson Miller, River Ryan

Offense was hard to come by for Dodgers full-season affiliates on Saturday night.

Player of the day

Matt Andriese keeps plugging along at Triple-A Oklahoma City. He pitched five scoreless innings with six strikeouts against El Paso on Saturday. Saturday was the second scoreless start of the season for the veteran right-hander, who also blanked Round Rock for six innings on May 12.

Andriese’s 88 innings are most in the Dodgers minors this season. He’s got a 10⅓-inning lead over Great Lakes left-hander Justin Wrobleski, who starts on Sunday.

Rehab continues

Trayce Thompson played his second game in the Arizona Complex League on Saturday, going hitless in three at-bats at Camelback Ranch, with two strikeouts as the designated hitter, after playing center field on Friday. It’s unknown what the return timetable is for Thompson coming back from his strained left oblique, but as he’s on the 60-day injured list the earliest the outfielder could possibly return is August 3.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City’s offense had trouble cashing in opportunities on offense, but their pitching was good enough anyway to beat the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres).

Tyson Miller, pitching his second game for OKC since the Dodgers acquired him from the Brewers for cash on July 12, pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts to earn his second professional save, and first of the season.

Andriese, Justin Hagenman, and Miller combined to allow only three hits. The only run came on a solo home run by Brandon Dixon against Hagenman, who pitched two innings.

David Dahl doubled to lead off both the third and seventh innings, but was stranded both times. Miguel Vargas doubled with one out in the fifth, but also did not score. Oklahoma City had just one hit in 13 at-bats with runners in scoring position.

The key for Oklahoma City was a leadoff triple, by Kole Calhoun in the fourth inning, but even then it took until two outs in the inning for him to score. After a pair of walks followed to load the bases, Dahl came through with a two-run single for the game’s first runs. The pitchers made them hold up.

Fans at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City on Saturday also got this Tony Gonsolin bobblehead, complete with a cat T-shirt under his jersey.

It’s time for Dodgers Bobblehead giveaway!



Get through the gates early at the @okc_dodgers to get one of these Tony Gonsolin bobbleheads pic.twitter.com/dAK3S0MtYq — Minor League Promos (@MiLBPromos) July 22, 2023

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers managed only five hits and one run in a loss to the Northwest Arkansas Travelers (Royals). Travelers pitcher William Fleming struck out seven and held Tulsa scoreless pitching into the seventh in his Double-A debut.

Eddys Leonard had two of the Drillers’ five hits.

River Ryan had a lot of traffic in his four innings with five hits, two walks, and a hit batter. He allowed three runs, though his ERA on the season remains stellar at 3.13. Ryan got high praise in Keith Law’s updated prospect rankings at The Athletic on Friday, tabbed as the 41st-best prospect in baseball, and the highest-ranked Dodgers pitching prospect.

“He’s very athletic with an excellent delivery, while his command and control remain below average, especially to left-handed batters,” Law wrote. “There’s No. 2 starter upside here with improved command and a different pitching plan.”

High-A Great Lakes

Loons pitchers allowed only two unearned runs, but that was enough to lose to the Lansing Lugnuts (A’s).

Hyun-il Choi was activated off the injured list to start for the Loons. He missed just shy of three weeks after leaving his July 2 start after only three innings and 30 pitches. On Saturday, he lasted 2⅔ innings, allowing an unearned run on four hits, pulled with a runner on base in the third inning.

Great Lakes’ lone run came in the third inning on consecutive singles by Taylor Young, Dalton Rushing, and Damon Keith. Young on the night also walked twice and stole a base, giving him 33 steals (in 36 attempts) on the season, tied for second in the Midwest League.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Two days after allowing a season-high 18 runs, Quakes pitchers allowed 22 in a loss to the Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres).

Rancho Cucamonga pulled to within 5-4 in the fourth inning on a bases-loaded triple by Dayton Dooney, but then allowed four runs in the fifth and nine runs in the sixth. For good measure, Lake Elsinore tacked on four in the eighth.

Transactions

Double-A: Catcher Carson Taylor was placed on the injured list, and catcher Hamlet Marte was activated from the developmental list.

High-A: Pitcher Hyun-il Choi was activated.

