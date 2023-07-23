July 23: Rangers 8, Dodgers 4

Max Muncy hit a first-inning grand slam, but Emmet Sheehan couldn’t get out of the fourth inning and allowed eight runs in the Dodgers’ loss to the Rangers on Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field in Texas.
July 23
Rangers beat Dodgers 8-4 to take Sunday finale
Dodgers go 6-3 on road trip
July 23
Dodgers vs. Rangers Game III chat
Dodgers go for sweep in their road trip finale
July 22
Dodgers on Deck: July 23 at Rangers
The Dodgers battle the Rangers on Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
July 20
Dodgers vs. Rangers series info
The Dodgers conclude a nine-game road trip with three games against the Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.