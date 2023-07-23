Dodgers on Deck: July 24 vs. Blue Jays

The Dodgers play their third consecutive interleague series, only this time it’s back at home in Los Angeles, welcoming the Blue Jays to Dodger Stadium for three games.

Michael Grove starts the series opener for the Dodgers, trying to build off his win last Tuesday in Baltimore. The right-hander allowed one run in five innings, and even pitched into the sixth inning. Both batters he faced in the frame reached base, but Yency Almonte made it a moot point by stranding both runners.

The Dodgers enter Monday with 18 wins in their last 26 games.

They’ll face Toronto right-hander José Berríos in the series opener. Berríos has a 3.39 ERA in 19 starts on the season, with 114 strikeouts and 34 walks in 119⅓ innings. He’s allowed only three runs in his three starts in July, over 19⅓ innings.

The Blue Jays are on a west coast road trip with two stops, and are coming to Los Angeles after losing a series to the Mariners in Seattle.

Game info