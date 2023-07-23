Dodgers vs. Rangers Game III chat

The Dodgers have started their second half with road series wins against the Mets, Orioles and Rangers. Since being swept by the Giants on June 18th, their 18-7 record is the best in the majors and their four-game lead over both the Giants and Diamondbacks is their largest of the season.

Both Emmet Sheehan and Martín Pérez are making their first career starts against the Rangers and Dodgers, respectively. The difference is that this the sixth career start for rookie Sheehan and the 242nd for the 12-year veteran Pérez.

Pérez has only pitched for American League teams during his career and the Dodgers are the last team he has not started against in his career.

LATE LINEUP CHANGE

Will Smith will replace J.D. Martinez at DH. https://t.co/fO4Ddf9B3R — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 23, 2023

Game info