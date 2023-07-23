Rangers beat Dodgers 8-4 to take Sunday finale

The Dodgers won the first two games of each of the three series on this road trip. But after defeating the Mets and Orioles, the Dodgers lost the third game. So today, the pattern continued as the Rangers beat the Dodgers 8-4 on Sunday afternoon.

Martín Peréz allowed three of the first four Dodger batters to reach base and then Max Muncy give the Dodgers an early 4-0 lead with a grand slam. But then only four other Dodgers got on base against Perez in his six innings pitched and none of those scored a run.

Meanwhile Emmet Sheehan had his worst start for the Dodgers. The Rangers were able to take the lead in the second inning as the Rangers scored two runs in the first and three runs in that inning.

All five Rangers that drew a walk against Sheehan scored and he was unable to pitch four full innings. Sheehan’s final line was eight runs allowed on eight hits and five walks.

The Dodger bullpen only allowed one hit as they efficiently held off the Rangers but it was much too late by that point of the game.

Dodgers score first but then nothing

In the first inning, Mookie Betts led off with a scorching double off the left field wall. Freddie Freeman followed with first pitch line drive single to center that moved Betts to third.

After a fly out, Chris Taylor walked to load the bases and then Max Muncy came to bat. Muncy had hit two grand slams this season and was already 4-for-9 with a home run and two doubles this weekend, was able to give the Dodgers an early lead.

WE'LL TAKE A GRAND SLAM FOR BREAKFAST. pic.twitter.com/IFnzmF8TXE — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 23, 2023

Muncy has now tied five other Los Angles Dodgers with three grand slams in a season.

Max Muncy's third grand slam this season ties a Dodgers record. Joining:



Kal Daniels (1990)

Mike Piazza (1998)

Adrián Beltré (2004)

Matt Kemp (2009)

Chris Taylor (2017) — Eric Stephen (@ericstephen) July 23, 2023

After falling behind by a run, Freeman walked and Will Smith doubled to put two runners in scoring position. But after that, Taylor flew out to short left field, Muncy struck out and James Outman grounded out to end that threat and really the last time the Dodgers were in this game.

The Dodgers now head home with a four-game division lead and so far have played well after their All-Star break.

Saturday particulars

Home run: Max Muncy (24)

WP — Martín Pérez (8-3): 6 IP, 6 hits, 4 runs, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts

LP — Emmet Sheehan (3-1): 3⅔ IP, 8 hits, 8 runs, 5 walks, 4 strikeouts

Up next

The Dodgers return to Dodger Stadium with a nine-game home stand beginning on Monday night against the Toronto Blue Jays. This will begin a stretch where the Dodgers will play 19 of their next 25 games at home.

Two right-handers will start the series, Michael Grove for the Dodgers against Blue Jay José Berríos. First pitch will be at 7:10 p.m. PDT and it will be carried SportsNet LA.