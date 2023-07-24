Dodgers vs. Blue Jays series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers are back at Dodger Stadium to open a homestand, and the first guest coming to Los Angeles are the Toronto Blue Jays beginning Monday night.

It’s the first meeting between the Dodgers and Blue Jays since 2019, when Los Angeles swept a three-game August series at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers are 14-7 all-time against the Blue Jays, including 6-3 at home. The Dodgers have won nine of their last 10 encounters, dating back to 2007.

This season, the Dodgers are 17-11 in interleague play, and are coming off a week that saw them win two series on the road against the Orioles and Rangers, the teams with two of the three best records in the American League.

Wednesday’s series finale is the last of five weekday daytime starts at Dodger Stadium this season.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays schedule

Monday, 7:10 p.m.

Michael Grove vs. José Berríos

SportsNet LA

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.

Julio Urías vs. Chris Bassitt

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

Wednesday, 1:10 p.m.

Tony Gonsolin vs. Yusei Kikuchi (L)

SportsNet LA