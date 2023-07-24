July 24: Blue Jays 6, Dodgers 3 (11 innings)

The Dodgers had their chances, but lost in extra innings to the Blue Jays on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers run out of bullets, fall in 11 to Jays
The Blue Jays scored three runs off Phil Bickford, the Dodgers sixth reliever of the night, to win Monday’s series opener in 11 innings at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Game I chat
The Dodgers face the Blue Jays on Monday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Notes: Martinez, Kershaw, Syndergaard
Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez, out of the lineup for two games with hamstring tightness, says he’s good to start Tuesday, plus what’s next for Clayton Kershaw, and the plan this week for Noah Syndergaard.
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays series info
The Dodgers open a nine-game homestand with three games against the Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Dodgers on Deck: July 24 vs. Blue Jays
The Dodgers open an interleague series against the Blue Jays on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.