Dodgers on Deck: July 25 vs. Blue Jays

The Dodgers take on the Blue Jays on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, and they will find out which Julio Urías they will get on the mound in the middle game of the season.

Since returning from a six-week stay on the injured list for a strained left hamstring, Urías has started four times, split evenly between the very good and very bad. He followed five runs in three innings on July 1 in Kansas City in his first start back with two runs over 12 innings in his next two outings. But last Wednesday in Baltimore, Urías gave up eight runs in five innings.

The performance of the Dodgers left-hander has been uneven all year, not the ideal way to enter free agency this offseason. Urías has a 5.02 ERA and 4.03 x ERA in 17 starts.

Chris Bassitt in his first year with the Blue Jays has a 3.92 ERA and 4.41 xERA in 21 starts, and has four quality starts in his last five outings.

Toronto took the opener of the three-game series in 11 innings on Monday.

