Dodgers-Red Sox on August 25, Mookie Betts’ first game back in Boston, is on Apple TV+

The first game of the Dodgers’ first trip to Fenway Park since acquiring Mookie Betts will be an exclusive broadcast of Apple TV+, the third game for the team on the streaming service this season.

August 25 is the opening game of the Dodgers’ three-game weekend series against the Red Sox, added to the ‘Friday Night Baseball’ lineup on Apple TV+. The streaming service requires a paid subscription to watch, but if you haven’t already signed up (or have a different email to use), there is a two-month free preview of Apple TV+ offered through MLB.

This will be the Dodgers’ first games against the Red Sox since July 12-14, 2019, also at Fenway Park. That was a matchup of the previous year’s World Series, won by Boston in five games. In the 2019 tilt, the Dodgers won two of three games.

Betts had four hits in 12 at-bats during the series, including a pair of doubles. Seven months later, the Red Sox traded him to the Dodgers. This will be his first game back in Boston.

The Dodgers have been on Apple TV+ two other times this season. They beat the Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on April 28, and beat the Mets on July 14 at Citi Field in New York, the latter the first game back after the All-Star break.

There’s still the potential for more Dodgers games on Apple TV+ later in the season, as the September schedule of games will be revealed in August.