Dodgers notes: Team bonding, Nolan Arenado, Double-A Tulsa pitching

Catching up on some Dodgers news and notes now that the team is back in Los Angeles.

A birthday party at Max Muncy’s house in Dallas for his daughter on last Thursday’s off day was part of an increasing number of informal team-bonding events this season for the Dodgers. Rowan Kavner at Fox Sports talked to a few on the team about the clubhouse culture, including Chris Taylor: “I think this group is probably a little closer, does a little more off the field than groups in the past, but I think we’ve always taken pride in being a tight-knit group. The closer you are with your teammates, the more invested you are, the more you pull for guys.”

Take this with all appropriate grains of salt, but Alden Gonzalez at ESPN noted Nolan Arenado as a name to watch for the Dodgers at the trade deadline, while acknowledging, “The Cardinals aren’t expected to trade Arenado at the moment.” Arenado, who is owed $109 million over the next four seasons, would be more addressing a need beyond 2023 (while also adding to this year’s team, even with other maneuvers required).

The Dodgers’ vaunted Double-A pitching rotation, including members who have since been promoted to the majors (Emmet Sheehan) and Triple-A (Landon Knack), is the subject of Jack Harris’ latest dive into the organization’s player development pipeline at the Los Angeles Times.

Bruce Kuntz at Dodgers Digest offered his top 55 Dodgers prospects at midseason, including two catchers at the top and 18-year-old Low-A Rancho Cucamonga outfielder Josue De Paula third.