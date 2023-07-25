Dodgers 2024 spring training schedule truncated before South Korea trip

The Dodgers spring training schedule for 2024 is shorter than most, with a truncated Cactus League schedule in Arizona before heading to play the Padres in South Korea for two regular season games a week before the full regular season schedule begins.

Los Angeles and San Diego start their spring training schedule a day before the other teams in Arizona, first playing in Peoria on Thursday, February 22 before playing each other at Camelback Ranch one day later.

In all, the Dodgers will play 21 Cactus League games in 21 days through March 13, with one scheduled off day (March 4) and one split-squad day (March 2).

Arizona portion of Dodgers 2024 spring training schedule Date Opponent Location Date Opponent Location Thu, Feb 22 at Padres Peoria Fri, Feb 23 Padres Camelback Ranch Sat, Feb 24 at Angels Tempe Sun, Feb 25 A's Camelback Ranch Mon, Feb 26 at Rockies Salt River Fields Tue, Feb 27 White Sox Camelback Ranch Wed, Feb 28 at Rangers Surprise Thu, Feb 29 at Reds Goodyear Fri, Mar 1 Guardians Camelback Ranch Sat, Mar 2 Cubs Camelback Ranch Sat, Mar 2 at Brewers Maryvale Sun, Mar 3 Rockies Camelback Ranch Mon, Mar 4 OFF Tue, Mar 5 Angels Camelback Ranch Wed, Mar 6 "at" White Sox Camelback Ranch Thu, Mar 7 at Giants Scottsdale Fri, Mar 8 Reds Camelback Ranch Sat, Mar 9 Rangers Camelback Ranch Sun, Mar 10 D-backs Camelback Ranch Mon, Mar 11 at Guardians Goodyear Tue, Mar 12 Giants Camelback Ranch Wed, Mar 13 Mariners Camelback Ranch

Thirteen of the Dodgers’ 21 games in Arizona at Camelback Ranch, with 12 home games and a “road” game against the White Sox, their co-tenants at the facility.

The early end date in Arizona is similar to 2014, when the Dodgers opened the season with two games in Sydney, Australia. That year they finished camp on March 16, six days before the first game in Sydney.

This year, the Dodgers first game in Seoul, South Korea is March 20, a week after their final Cactus League game.

After the two games in South Korea, the Dodgers will head back to Southern California to play three final exhibition games, the Freeway Series against the Angels. The first two of those contests are at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, March 24 and Monday, March 25, with the Freeway Series finale at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on Tuesday, March 26.

The Dodgers open the domestic portion of their regular season on Thursday, March 28 with the start of a four-game series against the Cardinals.