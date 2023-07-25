 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers 2024 spring training schedule truncated before South Korea trip

First game in Arizona is Thursday, February 22 vs. Padres

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Kansas City Royals, 2021 Spring Training Set Number: X163551 TK1

The Dodgers spring training schedule for 2024 is shorter than most, with a truncated Cactus League schedule in Arizona before heading to play the Padres in South Korea for two regular season games a week before the full regular season schedule begins.

Los Angeles and San Diego start their spring training schedule a day before the other teams in Arizona, first playing in Peoria on Thursday, February 22 before playing each other at Camelback Ranch one day later.

In all, the Dodgers will play 21 Cactus League games in 21 days through March 13, with one scheduled off day (March 4) and one split-squad day (March 2).

Arizona portion of Dodgers 2024 spring training schedule

Date Opponent Location
Thu, Feb 22 at Padres Peoria
Fri, Feb 23 Padres Camelback Ranch
Sat, Feb 24 at Angels Tempe
Sun, Feb 25 A's Camelback Ranch
Mon, Feb 26 at Rockies Salt River Fields
Tue, Feb 27 White Sox Camelback Ranch
Wed, Feb 28 at Rangers Surprise
Thu, Feb 29 at Reds Goodyear
Fri, Mar 1 Guardians Camelback Ranch
Sat, Mar 2 Cubs Camelback Ranch
Sat, Mar 2 at Brewers Maryvale
Sun, Mar 3 Rockies Camelback Ranch
Mon, Mar 4 OFF
Tue, Mar 5 Angels Camelback Ranch
Wed, Mar 6 "at" White Sox Camelback Ranch
Thu, Mar 7 at Giants Scottsdale
Fri, Mar 8 Reds Camelback Ranch
Sat, Mar 9 Rangers Camelback Ranch
Sun, Mar 10 D-backs Camelback Ranch
Mon, Mar 11 at Guardians Goodyear
Tue, Mar 12 Giants Camelback Ranch
Wed, Mar 13 Mariners Camelback Ranch

Thirteen of the Dodgers’ 21 games in Arizona at Camelback Ranch, with 12 home games and a “road” game against the White Sox, their co-tenants at the facility.

The early end date in Arizona is similar to 2014, when the Dodgers opened the season with two games in Sydney, Australia. That year they finished camp on March 16, six days before the first game in Sydney.

This year, the Dodgers first game in Seoul, South Korea is March 20, a week after their final Cactus League game.

After the two games in South Korea, the Dodgers will head back to Southern California to play three final exhibition games, the Freeway Series against the Angels. The first two of those contests are at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, March 24 and Monday, March 25, with the Freeway Series finale at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on Tuesday, March 26.

The Dodgers open the domestic portion of their regular season on Thursday, March 28 with the start of a four-game series against the Cardinals.

