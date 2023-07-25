How many players will the Dodgers trade for by the August 1 deadline?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Dodgers fans and fans across the country.

The trade deadline is now less than one week away, and the Dodgers have clear needs. But the question is, how many players will they trade for before 3 p.m. PT on August 1?

We know the Dodgers will trade for a starting pitcher, that much is obvious. Dave Roberts on Monday said he’d be surprised if the team didn’t acquire a rotation addition. A right-handed batter is also likely on the radar, and it seems like every year a reliever or two gets added.

So we’re asking you, True Blue LA readers, two questions.

How many players will the Dodgers trade for before the deadline? And who exactly will they trade for?

For the first question, that’s the easiest, as it is in poll form here:

But for the specific players, please list them in the comments below.

We’ll check back next week to see how prescient you all were.