Dodgers send Nick Robertson, Justin Hagenman to Red Sox for Enrique Hernández

The Dodgers haven’t yet finalized their trade for Enrique Hernández, but the return going to the Red Sox has been reported. The Dodgers will send pitchers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman to the Red Sox, per multiple reports, first by Jeff Passan at ESPN.

The Boston Red Sox will receive right-handed reliever Nick Robertson -- who has thrown 10.1 big league innings this year -- and right-handed reliever Justin Hagenman (now at Triple-A) from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Kiké Hernandez deal, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 25, 2023

Robertson was on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster, so that clears a spot for Hernández. The right-hander made his major league debut this year on June 7, and in a few stints with the Dodgers had a 6.10 ERA in nine games, allowing 10 runs (seven earned) in 10⅓ innings, with 13 strikeouts and four walks.

While in Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, Robertson had a 2.54 ERA with 42 walks and nine walks in 28⅓ innings in his 27 relief appearances. His 29.5-percent strikeout-minus-walk-ratio was sixth best among Dodgers minor league pitchers with at least 20 innings.

The Dodgers drafted Robertson out of James Madison in the seventh round in 2019.

Hagenman had a 2.78 ERA this year for Oklahoma City, with 60 strikeouts against only 11 walks in 55 innings

Hagenman was a 23rd-round draft pick out of Penn State who spent the bulk of his minor league career in relief, but since the first week of June has started and made bulk relief appearances for Oklahoma City, posting a 3.21 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 28 innings in his extended role.