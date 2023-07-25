Dodgers trade for Enrique Hernández, sending two pitchers to Red Sox

The Dodgers first deal of trade deadline season was acquiring an old friend. They traded for Enrique Hernández of the Red Sox, sending right-handed pitchers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman to Boston.

Hernández was a key player on six division-winning teams for the Dodgers from 2015-20, played in three World Series, and won a championship in Los Angeles. He started games at every position except catcher and pitcher for the Dodgers, and has played in the infield and outfield in the last two and a half seasons with the Red Sox.

“He understands how we do things in the versatility and the value of that. It opens up some things, whether it be the roster as we approach the deadline, his versatility. It opens up in-game decision making,” manager Dave Roberts told reporters on July 25. “I’ve talked lengthening our lineup against left-handed pitching, and throughout his career he’s done that.”

'He’s a floor-raiser, certainly. But if he plays the way we expect him to play and how he has played for us, it’s a ceiling-raiser.' Doc discusses the return of Kiké Hernández. pic.twitter.com/yHSOkkfVRM — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 26, 2023

At the plate, Hernández has struggled mightily this season, hitting just .222/.279/.320 with a 60 wRC+. He’s even struggled against left-handed pitching, though in his career has a 118 wRC+ against southpaws.

Hernández figures to play a more limited role with the Dodgers, starting mostly against lefties, but with his defensive versatility should find his way into several games even if he doesn’t start.

Hernández has a $10 million salary in 2023, with roughly $3.7 million remaining the rest of the season. The Red Sox sent $2.5 million in cash as part of the trade.

Another aspect of Hernández’s return to Los Angeles is a number change. He wore uniform number 14 during his first stint with the Dodgers, but that number was retired by the team in 2022 after Gil Hodges was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Hernández will wear number eight this time around in Los Angeles.